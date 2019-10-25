A worker assembles a fixture at a Sungiven Foods grocery store under construction at City Square shopping centre, in Vancouver, on Thursday October 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Chinese grocery chain Sungiven Foods plans to open 18 stores in Lower Mainland

Company to open its first Canadian location in Vancouver in November

A Chinese grocery chain has plans to crack the highly competitive Canadian market with its first international location in Vancouver next month.

Sungiven Food Canada Inc. hopes to grow to up to 18 locations across the Lower Mainland within the next five years.

Senior vice-president Terence Fong says he doesn’t see another format like Sungiven in the industry right now.

He says the Xiamen, China-based chain relies on smaller shop sizes, which will enable it to find locations more easily than larger grocers that require much more space.

Fong says the store’s wide selection of in-house brand items and reasonable prices will also attract consumers — many of whom currently have to travel further to purchase similar goods.

READ MORE: China cites pest concerns as the reason for a ban on Canadian canola

He says the company chose to expand in the Lower Mainland partly because of the area’s sizable Asian population.

The Canadian Press

Most Read