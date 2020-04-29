City launches initiative aimed at aiding Maple Ridge eateries this Mother’s Day

It’s hoped the hashtag #mealsformomMR will link local residents with fun takeout dishes for mom

Maple Ridge City has launched a Mother’s Day-based challenge aimed at boosting business for local eateries.

Celebrating special occasions has been challenging as people in this community – and beyond – work together to stop the spread of COVID-19, said Mayor Mike Morden.

So, to help mark the upcoming Mother’s Day on May 10, the municipality has launched a promotion called #mealsformomMR, which Morden believes will also help local restaurateurs.

“This has been a tough time for everyone, but local restaurants, pubs, and microbreweries have found innovative ways to continue to service the community. We want to support them with this fun challenge,” the mayor said.

“We want to shine the spotlight on this important sector of our local economy,” he added.

So, the city is encouraging local food and beverage businesses to come up with a week-long Mother’s Day special and to promote it through local social media channels using the hashtag #mealsformomMR.

Maybe you have a special beverage or the perfect dessert to bring to the Mother’s Day party, suggested director of economic development Wendy Dupley.

“Let your creativity and hospitality shine,” she said.

In turn, the city is encouraging local residents to check out the options available using the hashtag #mealsformomMR to find and order scrumptious takeout breakfast, lunch or dinner for Mother’s Day.

“We wanted to do something fun that would benefit both businesses and residents,” Dupley said, hoping that with local eatries and local consumers alike sharing the hashtag, that the event will go viral.

“Let’s make Mother’s Day 2020 extra special as we show Mom, and our local business community, the love,” said Dupley.

More information will come through The News and the city’s social media channels to help spread the word about #mealsformomMR throughout the community.

