An analyst says inflation is eroding household budgets at the same time overleveraged Canadians face sharply rising borrowing costs. (Black Press file)

An analyst says inflation is eroding household budgets at the same time overleveraged Canadians face sharply rising borrowing costs. (Black Press file)

Debt worries rise amid higher interest rates and persistent inflation: MNP report

Bankruptcy firm’s quarterly consumer debt index at an all-time low of 77 points

A new report suggests Canadian’s worries about debt are rising amid higher interest rates and persistent inflation.

Bankruptcy trustee firm MNP says its quarterly consumer debt index fell 15 points since its last survey to an all-time low of 77 points.

A lower score on the index suggests higher anxiety about debt.

MNP president Grant Bazian says inflation is eroding household budgets and, at the same time, financially fragile and overleveraged Canadians face sharply rising borrowing costs.

The report, based on online interviews conducted in December, says the percentage of Canadians concerned about their debt rose seven percentage points to 47 per cent, a record high.

It says 64 per cent say that as interest rates rise they are more concerned about their ability to pay their debts, while 59 per cent say if interest rates go up much more, they will be in financial trouble.

RELATED: World Bank warning: Global economy is at risk of recession

RELATED: Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips

Finances

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Stores launch Lunar New Year sales during typically slow shopping season

Just Posted

Grant Narrows was closed to the public for two months in 2020, after Katzie Development Limited Partnership stopped site operation due to liability issues. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Operators for Grant Narrows area in Pitt Meadows found

The first major snowfall of the season hit Maple Ridge on Nov. 29. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
City of Maple Ridge spends more than 2,000 hours clearing roads in recent snowstorms

(Special to The News)
Lots of players for Maple Ridge ladies game nights

Peter Short with his daughter Kira, who passed away at the age of 6, on Aug. 15, 2017, after a two-year battle with cancer. (Peter Short/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge father’s fundraising continues for families of children with cancer