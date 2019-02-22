(Photo courtesy Flair Airlines)

Flair Airlines halts new routes to Florida, California

Budget carrier stops service from Edmonton, Winnipeg and Toronto to Miami, Tampa Bay and more

Flair Airlines has suspended several flight routes to Florida and California just months after expanding service to U.S. destinations.

Citing “disappointing load factors,” the ultra-low-cost carrier that was based in Kelowna before moving to Edmonton, called an abrupt halt to service from Edmonton, Winnipeg and Toronto to destinations including Miami, Tampa Bay and Palm Springs.

READ MORE: Low-cost carrier Jetlines announced for Kelowna’s airport

The suspensions are effective this Thursday and come barely two months after the airline announced the new routes in a cutthroat North American market.

Flair faces domestic competition from budget rival Swoop — owned by WestJet Airlines Ltd. — and Air Canada but competes with Air Transat for sun destinations in the U.S.

Flair chief executive Jim Scott said in December that predatory pricing and scheduling by WestJet cost his budget carrier $10 million over four months and placed it in jeopardy as a “David and Goliath” battle culminated in an investigation by Canada’s competition watchdog.

On Dec. 11, the Federal Court of Canada’s chief justice ordered a WestJet vice-president to appear before the Competition Bureau to explain the airline’s tactics.

Flair says it is in the process of contacting all affected passengers and providing them with full refunds or alternative travel arrangements.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
HBC shuttering Home Outfitters across Canada
Next story
Premiers call for end to tariffs, reboot on Canada-U.S. relationship

Just Posted

Guards protest firing of fellow officers charged with assault at Fraser Regional

Protest in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon

Update: City starts safety improvements at Maple Ridge camp

Following on recent decision in Supreme Court

Measles case confirmed within Fraser Health region

One case within Fraser Health is related to the outbreak in three Vancouver schools.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows business women to pitch their products to the stars at this years Oscars

One will attend the Luxury Gifting Suites in Hollywood while the other will help stack the swag bags

UPDATE: Homeless youth advocate Teesha Sharma passes away

Sharma passed away Feb. 15

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Man sentenced to 7 years for smuggling drugs and shooting at border guards in Sumas

Nathan Hall was arrested in Abbotsford in 2013 after day-long manhunt

No treatment for highly infectious measles, says doctor

10 cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver as of Friday

Two more measles cases confirmed in Vancouver

It brings the number of total cases within the city connected to the outbreak to ten

B.C. Special Olympics officially underway in Vernon

Athlete’s Oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

Vancouver Aquarium wants your help to name a baby killer whale

The public helped name Springer’s first calf, Spirit, and is being asked to help with the second

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death for young man has not been released

R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

R&B star has been accused of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years

More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014

Most Read