Free A&W Root Beer on tap in B.C.

You get a root beer, you get a root beer, everyone gets a root beer when A&W Food Services of Canada brings back Free Root Beer Day July 14.

All A&W restaurants across Canada will be pouring free A&W Root Beer from open to close that day.

“Last year’s response to Free Root Beer Day was so great we had to bring it back,” said Susan Senecal, A&W Canada’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to treat Canadians to our classic A&W Root Beer once again this year.”

Last year A&W Canada unveiled its root beer brewed with natural cane sugar and all-natural flavours. It was a first for restaurants of its size in Canada and marked a significant milestone in the company’s journey to source natural ingredients.

“Again and again our guests tell us that they’re amazed that something so good can come from such simple ingredients,” said Senecal, adding that the natural flavours are what makes A&W’s root beer so special. Natural cane sugar adds the sweetness; sarsaparilla root for distinct notes of vanilla, caramel and wintergreen; birch bark for subtle minty flavours; licorice adds both sweet and spicy undertones; and anise for the aromatic notes of fennel and tarragon.

Many Canadians recall the taste of a cool and refreshing mug of A&W Root Beer on a hot summer day. Since A&W opened its first restaurant in Winnipeg in 1956, A&W Root Beer has been a star on its drink menu. On Free Root Beer Day, the company encourages Canadians to invite family and friends to celebrate this Canadian classic.

