Cat playing with a toy during RAPS takeover day (RAPS photo).

Cat playing with a toy during RAPS takeover day (RAPS photo).

Giving Away to Give Back: Fundraiser benefits homeless cats and dogs

Month long giveaway fundraiser launched Aug. 15 provides opportunity to win one of four prizepacks

B.C.’s Regional Animal Protection Society is teaming up with Chilliwack-based pet food company, Petcurean, for a month-long fundraiser for homeless cats and dogs.

The fundraising giveaway campaign launched on social media on Aug. 16 and will run through to Sept. 6. According to Christine Mallier, Petcurean’s sustainability and community relations manager, proceeds will benefit RAPS a no-kill animal shelter that operates as Canada’s largest cat sanctuary.

RAPS is home to hundreds of cats which are mostly deemed un-adoptable due to health issues or aversion to humans. Much-needed funds raised this month will go towards animal care and allow animals to live a healthy quality life, Mallier said. The ‘Giving Away to Give Back donation campaign’ has several giveaways residents can take part in. GO! SOLUTIONS and NOW FRESH giveaways each include two $900-value prize packs including three months of premium pet food and an assortment of must-have pet parent goodies.

Mallier explained the fundraiser is a collaboration of Petcurean and RAPS after they sat down to discuss how Petcurean could amplify its mission of helping pets live healthier, longer lives.

“This new partnership is part of our ongoing commitment to support pets, pet-parents and animal rescue groups throughout Canada,” she said. “We really want to give back purposefully to the communities that we serve.”

According to RAPS CEO Eyal Lichtmann, RAPS provides life-saving and essential welfare services for animals and rescues, whether they are abandoned or in people’s care. He explained due to inflationary pressures caring for animals right now is more costly than ever.

“Like everything else, the cost of food, medication and veterinary care has risen significantly. RAPS is helping by providing partially or wholly subsidized veterinary care and a Pet Food Bank to help people in need,” he said.

Programs supported through RAPS include surrenders and adoptions, foster care for animals needing rehabilitation and sustaining Canada’s largest cat sanctuary.

RAPS is familiar with taking animals from places of abuse as well as dealing with animals who are sick such as feline leukemia, Lichtmann said.

“With the support of Petcurean and our community, we have been able to welcome scores of cats from a life-threatening situation in the Kootenays, we provided a forever home for a cat rescued from Bella Bella.”

RAPS has upwards of 500 cats under their care at the RAPS Cat Sanctuary.

“Our hope is to increase this number to 1,000 cats annually. It’s a $ 20,000-lifetime cost per cat to live at the cat sanctuary,” said Lichtmann. “Donations ensure that animals receive the needed care they deserve.”

At least 95 per cent of cats are from B.C. found either on the streets, taken from over capacity shelters or from homes unable to care for their pet.

After participants have donated, they are eligible to enter the giveaways taking place over the month.

Regarding the ongoing dog sanctuary project, Lichtmann said the timing is wholly contingent on RAPS raising a minimum of $5 million for the project.

“The dog sanctuary will be established once these funds are raised to ensure the best facilities are created to provide proper care for upwards of 100 dogs at a time, including state-of-the-art healthcare at RAPS Animal Hospital.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Cat standing behind a pile of leaves (RAPS photo).

Cat standing behind a pile of leaves (RAPS photo).

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. has more job openings than unemployed workers to fill them
Next story
Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Onyeka Dozie is running for city council with the team A Better Maple Ridge and mayoralty candidate Dan Ruimy. (Contributed)
Afro Gala co-founder announces he will run for Maple Ridge city council

Jaime Perrault (right) helped Canada’s Women’s U-17 team finish third at the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship. (Ed Perrault Twitter/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows teen joins Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Youth Team

The Better Maple Ridge team includes Dan Ruimy, Korleen Carreras, Sunny Schiller, Onyeka Dozie, and Jenny Tan. (Special to The News)
Candidates form A Better Maple Ridge team

David Isaac is running in the upcoming election for school board. (Special to The News)
New candidate for school board wants to help students achieve their goals

Pop-up banner image