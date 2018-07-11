Sebastian Sevallo and Mickey Fabbiano, the hosts of HGTV’s Worst to First. (CONTRIBUTED)

HGTV series Worst to First wants applicants from Ridge Meadows

HGTV’s second season of a home renovation is looking for applicants from the lower mainland.

HGTV’s Worst to First renovation show is searching for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows homeowners who want to participate in its second season.

The show is looking for homeowners and buyers throughout the lower mainland who are buying or renovating a “fixer upper.”

Thomas Hunt, Worst to First series producer, said Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are one of the easier municipalities to work with to get permits since they do so in a timely manner.

“The time it takes to receive a renovation permit varies from area to area and presumably that’s due to the number of applications versus staff levels. Obviously some municipalities are severely backed up so staff work through permits in the order they’ve been submitted. Or maybe Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows are just super efficient issuing permits.”

Shelley and Mike Scott, Pitt Meadows, participated in the show’s first season on episode #2. Shelley Scott said the results were what she had dreamed of.

“We’re ecstatic and love our home because Mickey and Sebastian nailed everything we were looking for.”

The hosts of Worst to First are best friends and professional contractors, Sebastian Sevallo and Mickey Fabbiano. The duo challenge themselves to transform the most undesirable houses into attractive, liveable homes.

Homeowners or people shopping for a home in the Greater Vancouver Regional District are eligible for the TV show. Chosen applicants are given design services, a renovation in 5-6 weeks, and approximately $40,000 towards labour and materials.

Qualifying candidates must have a minimum renovation budget of $70,000, and a willingness to be on camera.

 

