Ralph and Elizabeth Merk started Ralph’s Farm Market 40 years ago. (Langley Advance Times files)

Maple Ridge-based farm market buys Ralph’s market in Langley

Meridian Farm Markets takes ownership of Ralph’s in August and plans to keep the name

A family owned market with four decades of history has been sold to Meridian Meats.

Ralph’s Farm Market was founded by Ralph and Elizabeth Merk who, now retired from retail, has sold the venture to Meridian which has its own smaller farm markets in various communities.

Ralph’s which expanded into a modern new building on the same site as its former operation in early 2018. It’s about twice the size of Meridian’s farm markets and has offered produce grown on the property as well as brought in along with groceries, deli, baking and more.

“The store name will not be changing; it will remain Ralph’s Farm Market” and will mark the eighth store location in our Meridian family business,” Meridian said on its website.

The sale becomes effective in August and Meridian said it will keep the existing staff and management. But there will be some changes to allow for the full-service Meridian butcher shop for meats and seafood.

“In the coming months, we’ll be renovating part of the store to add our signature full-service Meridian butcher shop,” the company said.

Meridian first opened in Port Coquitlam in 1989, started by Darrell and Brenda Penner. In 1996, they sold to their oldest son, Josh, and his wife Amanda. They opened their second store in Maple Ridge in 2006 and the Langley location in 2008. In 2012 the family run business started its Meridian Farm Market concept, expanding from the butcher shop.

Now head officed in Maple Ridge, the company has operations in Langley, Delta, North Vancouver, Mission, Port Coquitlam and White Rock.

Food

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

Just Posted

Maple Ridge-based farm market buys Ralph’s market in Langley

Meridian Farm Markets takes ownership of Ralph’s in August and plans to keep the name

ALS supporters still walking to aid research and provide patient supports

Walkers in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, and Tri-Cities walk Saturday for an end to Lou Gehrig’s disease

LETTER: Weighing pros and cons of higher density vs. urban sprawl

If developers don’t build up, they will build out and eventually cover over the entire Fraser Valley

Maple Ridge musician loses his mind

First single from Cam Blake’s up-coming full-length album #4 on ReverbNation

Maple Ridge celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day virtual this year

Event takes place June 21

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Family, friends gather outside B.C. Legislature to grieve Indigenous woman shot by police

Healing gathering held at BC Legislature draws hundreds

Artists pull out of Surrey’s virtual Canada Day event as anti-racism petition grows

Thousands of signatures urge city to denounce racism against Black and Indigenous people

Railway trespassing is dangerous and illegal, reminds CN police

CN Police Service will be patrolling communities throughout the province this summer

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain – and now national action

Celebrations will be marked from coast to coast with marches and demonstrations of civil disobedience

‘Totally unacceptable:’ Most independent investigators white, former officers

B.C. only province not to provide number of investigators who identify as a visible minority, person of colour

B.C. extends COVID-19 rental supplement, alters moratorium on evictions

Roughly 85,000 people have qualified for the temporary rental supplement

‘N’ driver with street racing stickers crashes into tree on Vancouver Island

Police chief says stickers are indication of ‘how immature and unaware some drivers are’

Most Read