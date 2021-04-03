Maple Ridge-based insect production company welcomes new CEO

Dave Lemmon joins Enterra after more than 25 years at J.M. Smucker Co.

Maple Ridge-based insect protein production company Enterra is welcoming a new top boss.

Dave Lemmon is stepping into the role of CEO. He brings over 25 years of experience in the consumer packed goods industry – most recently as the former president of pet food and pet snacks at the J.M. Smucker Company.

“I am very excited to join the Enterra team and to be part of a truly purpose-led organization,” Lemmon said.

“The success and culture that has been built is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the team. I look forward to building on the company’s momentum and to bringing my commercial expertise as Enterra prepares for its next phase: accelerated growth.”

Enterra wants everyone to consider insects as a viable food source for pets, livestock, and aquaculture, which requires expanding into new markets. With the leadership of Mr. Lemmon, the company is hoping to transform what the world expects from insect protein.

Chairman of the board Jerry Vergeer is confident the new CEO’s experience will help drive growth.

“We are pleased to have Dave lead our organization in its purpose to harness the power of insects to feed and care for the world.

“He brings a wealth of experience to ensure we continue to evolve and transform the business to best serve our customers.”

