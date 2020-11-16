Maple Ridge forestry firm sells Stave Lake Cedar Mills

Waldun Forest Products sold the company, assets, & branding rights to Quebec’s Maibec Inc.

Stave Lake Cedar Mills pre-finishing facility has been sold to Quebec’s Maibec Inc.

The mill, which has been operating in Dewdney, B.C. since 1939, was owned by Maple Ridge’s Waldun Forest Ltd. from 1992 until present.

In addition to the mill and its assets, Maibec will acquire the brand rights for Stave Lake Cedar Shingles, value added Western Red Cedar, and Yellow Cedar Shingles.

Stave Lake Cedar is known for produced re-manufactured shingles into a variety of artistic patterns.

They have been taking roofing shingles from Waldun and rebutting and rejointing them into siding.

Maibec CEO Patrick Labonté said to add the company to their portfolio.

“Purchasing a facility on the West Coast is a major milestone for Maibec. It will enable us to cover the Canadian and the U.S. markets with innovative and high quality pre-finished products from one coast to the other,” he said.

“This facility will be a stepping stone for our Western expansion.”

The company said it will maintain and expand Stave Lake operations, which will operate under the name of Maibec Stave Lake, and added Waldun will remain an important single supply partner of the firm.



