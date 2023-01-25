Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services

Microsoft said it’s seeing some improvement to problems with its online services including the Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages Wednesday.

In a status update, the tech company reported “service degradation” for a number of its Microsoft 365 services.

Thousands of users reported problems with Teams, Outlook, the Azure cloud computing service and XBox Live online gaming service early Wednesday on the Downdetector website, which tracks outage reports. Many users also took to social media to complain that services were down.

By later in the morning, Downdetector showed the number of reports had dropped considerably.

“We’re continuing to monitor the recovery across the service and some customers are reporting mitigation,” the Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account said. “We’re also connecting the service to additional infrastructure to expedite the recovery process.”

It tweeted earlier that it had “isolated the problem to a networking configuration issue” and that a network change suspected to be causing the problem was rolled back.

It comes after Microsoft reported Tuesday that its quarterly profit fell 12%, reflecting economic uncertainty that the company said led to its decision this month to cut 10,000 workers.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Technology

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. to dedicate some provincial timber supply to value-added industry

Just Posted

Ashton Senko (middle) continues her winning ways, and is seen here with her BC Wrestler of the Year awardsupported by her Ridge Wrestling captain Madi Grof (right) and former Rambler and current SFU varsity wrestler Ivy Threatful. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge wrestlers medal at age class tournament

Keir Macdonald is the CEO of Coast Mental Health.
New supportive housing could be built in Maple Ridge in 2023

The Ridge Meadows Flames are back in action Friday night. (Flames Facebook/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Flames rookie has five points in blowout win

Professional dancer, Jessica Yue, demonstrated several traditional Chinese dances to the audience at Revera Sunwood. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Performer brings authentic Chinese fan dances to Maple Ridge seniors