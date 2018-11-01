Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis says unhappy homebuyers or sellers may find it difficult to break their contract with their realtors. Pasalis says before you sign, ask to add clauses that allow you to cancel.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trick or treat, keep candy wrappers off the street

Just Posted

UPDATE: Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit on Lougheed Highway

Port Coquitlam man, 22, was trying to hail a taxi.

Hundreds of thousands raised at Ridge Meadows Hospital Gala

Theme was Paris and Pearls for sold out event

Heavy downpours drench Lower Mainland as rainfall warning issued

Up to 80 mm of rain is expected

Letter: ‘Give legal entrepreneurs a shot’

‘Grey-market dispensaries’ suddenly closed.

Seniors packing their sleds, snowshoes for the high arctic

Pitt Meadows adventurer leading the group in May

Moms thrill at Maple Ridge Halloween event

Flash mob to Michael Jackson’s thriller.

‘I was the guinea pig’: B.C. pot shop owner says cannabis licensing process wasn’t easy

Tamarack Cannabis Boutique in Cranbrook will be the first retail cannabis store in the province to be granted a license from theprovincial government

Bear from Fort St. James accidentally reported in Victoria

Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website

B.C. man banned from owning dogs for 5 years after flea-infested Rascal nearly died

Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo

Baloney Meter: Has there been a significant reduction in irregular migrantion?

Measuring and predicting the number of irregular migrants who might come to Canada is hard, an expert says

Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout

B.C. novelist files defamation suit over sexual assault allegations

teven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media

Union leaders say proposed pay equity legislation will close ‘shameful’ gap

Jobs that might be under close scrutiny because they are dominated by women include clerical and administrative jobs, marketing, sales and services

Dying woman issues deathbed plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering

Most Read