Melissa Orser, Kaitlyn Beaton and Dawn Bickle of Lift Skin Health and Laser. (Special to The News)

Melissa Orser, Kaitlyn Beaton and Dawn Bickle of Lift Skin Health and Laser. (Special to The News)

New business weathers pandemic times

Lift Skin Health and Laser was in Maple Ridge two years when COVID-19 hit

Lift Skin Health and Laser was just hitting full stride as a relatively new business in Maple Ridge when the global COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Dawn Bickle and Melissa Orser are family by marriage, both had a background in the medical spa business, and both have an entrepreneurial spirit. Sometime after “one of those over-Thanksgiving dinner conversations” they decided to partner in a business in their hometown, and they opened in December of 2017.

“After six months we were feeling pretty good about it,” said Dawn. “But like any business, the first two years were a little nerve wracking.”

The main part of their business is laser hair removal and cosmetic injectables, done by Dr. Len Hatlelid with nurse Amanda Zeglinski. They also offer microneedling for skin, microblading treatments for eyebrows and a long list of treatments, generally aimed at healthier and healthy-looking skin.

They lasered through those first two years, and then the world began to learn about the Coronavirus and a looming pandemic.

“In early March, we started to feel uncomfortable – like everyone else on the planet,” said Dawn.

The partners made a tough decision to close up shop in the middle of the month, and went through the get-wrenching process of calling clients and cancelling appointments. They were just a bit ahead of Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province’s medical health officer, because by the end of that week, the province was shutting down.

They were closed for 10 weeks, and it was a scary time.

“There were points where I was worried about our business, and I didn’t know how everyone was going to pivot,” said Dawn.

It has not been easy, but the industry has gone to online learning, online selling, and generally Dawn is proud of the way the entire industry has adapted.

Eventually they were able to reopen, just in time for summer 2020.

“Fraser Health and Worksafe BC were very good in giving us direction, but they also gave us the respect and autonomy to build our own plan,” Dawn said.

Because they work with medical practitioners doing sterile procedures, masks, gloves, sterilizing and 80 per cent of the safety measures they would need to keep staff and patients safe were already in place.

Now they remove touch points, eliminating makeup testers and making other necessary changes.

Appointments are longer, and there are fewer each day, but they are still serving customers.

“We have a very loyal customer base, that really supports local business,” said Dawn.

They enjoy being in business in Maple Ridge, and find a business community that is supportive. The feeling is that if there is a successful local business environment, everyone can do well.

“My feeling is that a rising tide raises all ships,” she said. “It’s not that it’s not competitive here, it’s jut not cutthroat.”

They miss aspects of the business that have been lost in the pandemic, and like most people are following the progress of the global vaccination effort.

“I’m definitely looking forward to a return to normalcy.”

Part of their business includes quarterly social events for their clients, and they haven’t been able to host any for the past year.

“That part of the industry – it’s great for business, but it was just fun. And I didn’t know how much I was going to miss that,” said Dawn.

“Man, I just want to have a party!”

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Dawn performing laser hair removal on a client. (Special to The News)

Dawn performing laser hair removal on a client. (Special to The News)

Previous story
Lady Rose sells old B.C. ferry, ends hopes of West Coast of Vancouver Island run
Next story
Huffington Post Canada sees layoffs, website closure weeks after acquired by Buzzfeed

Just Posted

Dawn Bickle, Kaitlyn Beaton and Melissa Orser celebrating their third Anniversary in January 2021. (Special to The News)
New business weathers pandemic times

Lift Skin Health and Laser was in Maple Ridge two years when COVID-19 hit

The Pacific Junior Hockey League has decided to cancel the rest of the 2020-‘21 season, following a league-wide conference call Monday night. (Jody Harris photo)
PJHL cancels rest of its junior ‘B’ hockey season

‘Everyone did all that they could do’ to save season, said White Rock Whalers owner

Francisco Blancarte working on the pipeline in Alberta. (Andrea Blancarte/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge family needs help after ALS diagnosis

So far $12,888 raised of $50,000 goal

Pitt Meadows council has approved building a new RCMP detachment on Harris Road. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows council approves RCMP detachment at art gallery site

Building at Harris Road location would cost approximately $18.3 million

COVID-19. (Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposures at three Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows schools

Virus at Meadowridge, Pitt Meadows secondary and Highland Park elementary

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

The moose was spotted in late November and wasn’t convinced to leave until January. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Bull moose finds B.C. airport a ‘Garden of Eden,’ feasts before being coaxed to leave

The animal spent several weeks at the airport eating fresh tree growth

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has in the past warned of Öffnungsdiskusionorgien (translated as an orgy of discussions about openings), one of one of the 1,200 words added to the German lexicon as reported by the Leibniz Institute for the German Language. (Michael Kappeler/Pool via AP)
Pandemic changed your life in some way? The Germans have a word for it

German lexicon grew by 1,200 words in 2020, many inspired by COVID-19 pandemic

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused a fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Police Department. (Google Maps)
Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Police collected more than $200 to give to the family, who are new arrivals to Canada from Mexico

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
3 out of the top 5 livable places in the country are in B.C.: report

Langford placed first and Kelowna came second in a report by RATESDOTCA

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound in 2018, but it and other inter-city bus companies have been severely affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus lines, regional airports to get $27M in COVID-19 aid

Operating grants ‘a life raft’ for connecting communities

A message displayed on the HuffPost Canada site announces they will no longer be publishing content as of March 9, in this screengrab taken Tuesday, March 9, 2021 (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Huffington Post Canada sees layoffs, website closure weeks after acquired by Buzzfeed

It’s part of a restructuring plan for the company, with changes also predicted for U.K. and Australia

Most Read