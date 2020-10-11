A 19th century portrait of Captain Hans Krabol of Norway. (Foamers’ Folly/Special to The News)

Norwegian man connects with Pitt Meadows brewery creating beer in ancestor’s honour

Descendant of Captain Hans Krabol reach out to Foamers’ Folly after learning a beer bears his name

In January of this year, Foamers’ Folly Brewing Co. released a limited-run beer called Krabol, in collaboration with Amsterdam Garden Centre in Pitt Meadows.

Amsterdam provided Quince from their family tree and we used a special Norwegian yeast called ‘kveik,’ said Kevin McLean, creative coordinator at Foamers’ Folly.

“We named the beer ‘Krabol’ after an early 19th century ship captain named Hans Krabol, who facilitated trade between Amsterdam and Norway,” he explained.

“We felt it tied together the various elements of the beer and also fit with the brewery’s theme of being ‘uniquely adventurous’ through constant exploration.”

The beer had been sold out for several months when the brewery was contacted by a man named Hans Kråbøl from Norway.

Hans explained that Captain Hans Krabol was his great great great grandfather’s brother and was very surprised to find the beer online bearing his namesake.

RELATED: OUTLOOK 2019 – Hit the ale trail in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Hans sent the brewery photos of paintings of the 19th century captain, as well as a model of his ship.

“The paintings do not at all resemble the image on the label,” McLean said. “Had we seen those photos before we designed the label, perhaps we would have given Krabol a more realistic persona.”

He asked Foamers’ Folly why the beer was named Krabol and McLean explained the story and that it was symbolic of their partnership with Amsterdam Garden Centre and the beer’s Norwegian yeast.

“I think he was as equally surprised and delighted as we were,” said McLean. “We never dreamed that something like this would happen.”

While the brewery had been sold out of the beer for several months, they began a hunt for some Krabol to send to Hans.

“Luckily we had tucked a single four-pack away and one of our brewers, Eilish, found it!” McLean recounted.

“We sent that off to Hans’ farm in Norway and he sent us back a photo of him enjoying it with his family.”

Hans also explained that the farm he lives on has been in his family for several centuries and that it was frequently the home of Captain Hans Krabol, himself.

“Sometimes you get the feeling that things are just meant to be, and this was one of those times,” McLean reflected.

“To connect with someone on the other side of the world over a beer is really compelling for us.”

RELATED: Maple Ridge Ale Trail combines craft beer and the outdoors

.

___________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

BC Craft beerBeerHeritagePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A model of Captain Hans Krabol’s 19th century ship. (Foamers’ Folly/Special to The News)

Previous story
Great Bear Scallops winners of B.C. Sustainability Award

Just Posted

Norwegian man connects with Pitt Meadows brewery creating beer in ancestor’s honour

Descendant of Captain Hans Krabol reach out to Foamers’ Folly after learning a beer bears his name

SHARE: Harvest time at the local cranberry bogs

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Maple Ridge Citizen of the Year finalists announced

One winner will be announced in each of three categories

LOOKING BACK: Eila Male was a historian for her ancestors

When museum needed translations or context about Maple Ridge’s Finnish community, they turned to Eila

Aldergrove agency holds a Halloween-themed giveaway in Maple Ridge

Clothes for boys and girls, ladies tops, bottoms, sleepwear, baby clothes, accessories and diapers

Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost

UPDATED: Two dead following rollover crash into Fraser River in Chilliwack

Crash site at same location where memorial stands for two who died in 2016

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Paralyzed B.C. cowboy set to ride again thanks to custom saddle

Cunin soon started hanging around back at the rodeo arena helping out

Most Read