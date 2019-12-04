Invited guests enjoyed lunch and posed with Santa at the nominee luncheon. (Joti Grewal/The NEWS)

PHOTOS: Chamber recognizes best in business nominees at Christmas luncheon

Winners will be awarded at annual gala in February

Local businesses were recognized by the Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday at the Business Excellence Awards Nominees and Christmas Luncheon.

Al Hogarth, chamber president, said the luncheon for nominees is a way to show local businesses they are appreciated.

“There was a great deal of nominations this year, which is really enlightening,” he said.

Organizations are nominated by members of the public for their excellent service.

“A lot of these local, smaller businesses contribute a great deal to… both of the municipalities… I think it’s only fair to recognize them for everything that they do,” he said.

Hogarth said the non-profit “celebrates all businesses,” and organizations aren’t required to be chamber members.

“It shows there are people out there that care about local business,” he said.

Guests were welcomed and led through the afternoon event at the Pitt Meadows Golf Club by Flori Chaykowski, executive director.

Nominees were recognized in seven categories: small business of the year, non-profit of the year, community spirit of the year, medium business of the year, large business of the year, business leader of the year and under 40 professional of the year.

READ MORE: Outgoing president proud of Chamber’s business advocacy

During the event people had an opportunity to visit with Santa, purchase 50/50 tickets, and bid on items donated by community business owners.

“The silent auction and any donations that come in – as a non-profit, the Chamber of Commerce – they go to support our Lunch and Learns, or events that we put on, and advocacy… for the chamber members,” explained Chaykowski.

The 50/50 draw raised more than expected, when the owner of the winning ticket, MLA Bob D’Eith, donated his prize to the chamber.

Winners will be announced at the Business Excellence Awards Gala on Feb. 1.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Just Posted

Calls for a silver alert system in Maple Ridge as search for senior continues

School board trustee Pascale Shaw would like to see a notification system in the community

Moms Gone Wild in Maple Ridge donate thousands for teens

Donation made to the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

Cythera opening children’s boutique in Maple Ridge

Haney Plaza store closure led to 15 layoffs.

Maple Ridge petting zoo shut down by city hopes to reopen in March

Operator said business had been working toward compliance

Close carbon monoxide call in Pitt Meadows

16 people treated for exposure to CO on Tuesday

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

University of the Fraser Valley union demands free menstrual products for staff, students

Petition calls it a human rights issue, asks for products at Chilliwack/Abbotsford campus washrooms

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

RCMP officer was justified using hose in rooftop standoff: B.C. watchdog

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Most Read