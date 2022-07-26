PHOTOS: Ribbon spliced on new master-plan community

A few hundred people turned out for the launch of the first phase of Kanaka Springs, a large new development in East Maple Ridge. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News) A few hundred people turned out for the launch of the first phase of Kanaka Springs, a large new development in East Maple Ridge. (Tyler Balascak/Special to The News) A few hundred people turned out for the launch of the first phase of Kanaka Springs, a large new development in East Maple Ridge. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News) A few hundred people turned out for the launch of the first phase of Kanaka Springs, a large new development in East Maple Ridge. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News) A few hundred people turned out for the launch of the first phase of Kanaka Springs, a large new development in East Maple Ridge. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News) A few hundred people turned out for the launch of the first phase of Kanaka Springs, a large new development in East Maple Ridge. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News) A few hundred people turned out for the launch of the first phase of Kanaka Springs, a large new development in East Maple Ridge. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News) A few hundred people turned out for the launch of the first phase of Kanaka Springs, a large new development in East Maple Ridge. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News)

A crowd of close to 200 people attended the official opening of a 70-acres planned community in east Maple Ridge recently.

Epic Homes is kicking off phase 1 of its multi-phase development, called CREST at Kanaka Springs, that will focus on single-family homes in the first phase. Future phases will include the introduction of townhomes.

The ribbon-cutting was done outside what the developer is calling its Home Store at 250th Street and 112th Avenue, which features three fully-decorated show homes and a sales centre.

With the July 14 ceremony, one of the community’s largest development projects “officially” commenced selling. But event organizers divulged that home sales actually began near the end of June.

Epic Homes is founded and based in Maple Ridge, and has been building new homes for more than two decades, said company president Cole Lambert. In fact, it has reportedly built more than 1,200 homes in the Lower Mainland in that time.

The ribbon cutting, complete with live music and food trucks, was a celebration and a way to “thank all our stakeholders, city officials, professionals, and sub-trade partners who helped make this master-planned community become a reality,” said Lambert.

Located near Kanaka Creek Regional Park, 20 of the 70-acre site is dedicated to environmental space, linked to more than two kilometres of trail systems and pathways. He said Kanaka Springs will also be located adjacent to a 10-acre future elementary school and park site.

