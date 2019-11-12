A Rona store in Penticton. (Google Street View)

Rona’s ‘truly Canadian’ ads are inaccurate, watchdog says

Ads Standards points out U.S.-based Lowe’s acquired Rona in 2016

The advertising industry’s self-regulatory body says Rona Inc.’s “truly Canadian” and “proudly Canadian” store signs are inaccurate, since the company has been acquired by a U.S. firm.

Ads Standards says it received two complaints about the accuracy of the large outdoor signs located on some of the home improvement stores.

In May 2016, North Carolina-based Lowe’s Companies Inc. acquired Rona, which was founded in 1939 in Canada.

The council and later an appeal panel decided the “truly” and “proudly” Canadian claims “conveyed an inaccurate general impression” of Rona being Canadian-owned and controlled.

The council says Rona stated it “strongly disagrees” with the conclusion.

Rona says its “entire history is rooted in Canada” and its head office is located in Boucherville, Que.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Langley Events Centre hiring at Black Press career fair this month

Just Posted

VIDEO: Recycling truck catches fire at Maple Ridge gas station

Huge plume of smoke, nearby Tim Horton’s evacuated

Army vet, editorial cartoon pioneer takes salute

Army vet, editorial cartoon pioneer takes salute

Pitt Meadows remembers

Ceremony held in Spirit Square Monday morning

ON COOKING: Banana bread with a bit of pizzazz

Ever thought of adding cranberries and pistachio nuts to your traditional loaf?

VIDEO: Maple Ridge cyclist struck by pickup, rushed to hospital

Mounties had another neighbourhood the western portion of town behind police tape again Saturday

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Disney Plus streaming service hits Canada with tech hurdles

Service costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year, in Canada

Trudeau’s opponents: One gives him an earful, another seeks common ground

PM meets with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Rona’s ‘truly Canadian’ ads are inaccurate, watchdog says

Ads Standards points out U.S.-based Lowe’s acquired Rona in 2016

UPDATE: Bargaining to resume in transit strike as bus driver overtime ban looms

Both sides might be headed back to the table to prevent new overtime ban

Advocates push for high-speed rail connecting Vancouver to Seattle, Portland

Bullet train could cost an estimated $50 billion

Brian Burke considered favourite to replace Don Cherry

Brian Burke is the 5-4 pick to be the full-time replacement next season

Major donor Peter Allard takes UBC to court to get his name on all law degrees

Philanthropist claims school not adhering to 2014 agreement for his $30-million donation

Environment Canada issuses snowfall warning for Okanagan

Snow is expected to be replaced with rain in the afternoon

Most Read