The News lauded by industry peers

Advertising and editorial teams at this community’s newspaper scooped up awards this weekend

Members of the community news media from across B.C. came together Saturday night – via video conferencing – to celebrate the industry’s best.

Like many events, the BCYCNA Ma Murray Awards gala was set to happen this weekend in Richmond, but had to be cancelled due to COVID concerns. Nevertheless, it went ahead in cyberspace.

Among those honoured, the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News was recognized by the B.C. Community NewsMedia Association in a number of categories, acknowledged publisher Lisa Craik.

“As publisher, I am beyond proud that the work of the team here at The News is being recognized and honoured,” she said.

Multi-media consultant Jackie Brittain won a silver award for her “creative”ad design for Golden Meadows Honey Farm.

Meanwhile, rookie reporter Joti Grewal – who is a regular Black Press Media contributor with The News, was selected as one of three outstanding new multi-media journalists. That earned her bragging rights, as well as a $1,000 cash prize.

The News team, under the direction of Craik, also won a second-place award for its A-List 2019 special section, which she explained has been a long-standing program in the community – more than 10 years now.

“To be recognized for this annual program and the work that goes into it, is much appreciated,” Craik said.

And Craik was particularly “humbled and honoured” for the silver award bestowed on Bijou Lifestyle Magazine, a new special quarterly magazine serving the North Fraser – Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge, and Mission – which she spearheaded with her team.

Competition is particularly fierce in this category and after only one year in existence, Bijou has been recognized among the top in its class, Craik explained.

”This award is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team that puts Bijou together. We are celebrating our vision, that it came to life and is being rewarded by the B.C. Yukon Community NewsMedia Association with our peers. We congratulate the other winners in this category and we are proud to be counted alongside all of you,” Craik said.

“We look forward to continuing to bring inspiring stories of our communities to you.”

She also expressed gratitude to the magazine’s “fiercely loyal readers” who have “done nothing short of showing us their love for bijou.”

