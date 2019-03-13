Vancouver Auto Show to featured newest electric and clean-energy vehicles

The Vancouver International Auto Show is the best-attended consumer show in Western Canada, and this year’s event will be the greenest yet, featuring a significant number of the newest electric, fuel cell and plug-in hybrid clean energy vehicles.

From March 19-24 at the Vancouver Convention Centre East, the expanded Electric Vehicle Discovery Centre will provide an opportunity for visitors to learn more about this growing consumer option – and get behind the wheel of one of them through the test drive experience, presented by CEVforBC™ and charged up by FLO.

The test-driving selection of more than 30 vehicles is the largest ever, and many of the top-selling brands will be available, including the Tesla Model-3, Nissan Leaf, Chevy Bolt, Mitsubishi Outlander, Chrysler Pacifica, VW e-golf, Hyundai Kona, Toyota Prius-Prime and Lexus VHX.

On a per capita basis, B.C. is a leader in electric vehicle adoption, and incentive programs such as CEVforBC™ have played a significant role in making the vehicles more affordable.

The CEVforBC™ rogram, administered by the New Car Dealers Association of BC on behalf of the provincial government, offers B.C. residents up to $5,000 for the purchase of an eligible vehicle and up to $6,000 for a hydrogen-powered model. It has been a contributing factor to B.C.’s increasing transition to EVs.

Since it was established in 2011, almost 12,000 incentive transactions have taken place – more than half of those in the last 12 months.

The BC SCRAP-IT® program also provides an incentive to remove any internal combustion engine light-duty vehicle from the roads and replace it with an electric vehicle. Since its inception in 1996, that program has successfully removed 44,000 super-polluting vehicles.

The Vancouver International Auto Show will provide a forum to honour and recognize important contributors to the increasing transition to clean energy vehicles.

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada will announce the winners of its annual Canadian Green Car and Green Utility Vehicle of the Year awards. Green Star Dealer Awards will be presented to dealerships for exceptional commitment and top sales of clean energy vehicles across all brands in B.C.

This year, all attendees will have the chance to enter to win some terrific prizes. A draw will be held for a grand prize vehicle, a 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV, courtesy of B.C. Chevrolet dealers. There will also be a chance to win an FLO Home X5 charging station that is smart and compatible with every EV on the road.

For more information about the EV Discovery Centre, EV test drives and the Toyota Lexus Ride and Drive, visit: VancouverInternationalAutoShow.com/ev-discovery-centre