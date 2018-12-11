Watch Impress Health and Wellness TV and learn tips from the experts

Britta Bisig, host of Black Press Media’s Health & Wellness TV, chats with London Drugs pharmacist Sangita Tumber about the best ways of dealing with diabetes.

Lower Mainland residents have a brand new source of wellness information: Black Press Media’s Impress Health and Wellness TV, a new video series from Black Press Media and London Drugs.

Hosted by Britta Bisig, the year-long series will explore a variety of wellness areas with London Drugs experts, such as pharmacist Sangita Tumber, who this week chats with Bisig about the best ways of dealing with diabetes.

Impress Health and Wellness TV is part of Black Press Media’s Canadian Impress TV network, which offers marketers exclusive category-specific exposure in custom-produced video segments.

The concept behind Black Press Impress TV is simple: marketers can select to sponsor a specific category, such as Health & Wellness, Real Estate or other category.

Black Press Media owns and operates more than 80 news websites in B.C., Yukon and Alberta, with 185 journalists working to attract more than 3.5 million people every month.

“There’s a huge demand for video content, and we’re excited to see Impress TV growing so quickly,’’ says Andrew Franklin, vice-president of Black Press Media’s Digital Operations in Canada. “We plan to expand it across our entire network in the coming year.”

In addition to the Lower Mainland’s Health and Wellness TV, channels featuring real estate, pets, home renovation, automotive, health care services and more have been set up in communities across the province, with more and more cities coming online.

For more information on other sponsored video opportunities in the Lower Mainland, email digitaldirector@blackpress.ca.