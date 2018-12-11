Britta Bisig, host of Black Press Media’s Health & Wellness TV, chats with London Drugs pharmacist Sangita Tumber about the best ways of dealing with diabetes.

Watch Impress Health and Wellness TV and learn tips from the experts

Black Press Media launches new video series with London Drugs

Lower Mainland residents have a brand new source of wellness information: Black Press Media’s Impress Health and Wellness TV, a new video series from Black Press Media and London Drugs.

Hosted by Britta Bisig, the year-long series will explore a variety of wellness areas with London Drugs experts, such as pharmacist Sangita Tumber, who this week chats with Bisig about the best ways of dealing with diabetes.

Impress Health and Wellness TV is part of Black Press Media’s Canadian Impress TV network, which offers marketers exclusive category-specific exposure in custom-produced video segments.

The concept behind Black Press Impress TV is simple: marketers can select to sponsor a specific category, such as Health & Wellness, Real Estate or other category.

Black Press Media owns and operates more than 80 news websites in B.C., Yukon and Alberta, with 185 journalists working to attract more than 3.5 million people every month.

“There’s a huge demand for video content, and we’re excited to see Impress TV growing so quickly,’’ says Andrew Franklin, vice-president of Black Press Media’s Digital Operations in Canada. “We plan to expand it across our entire network in the coming year.”

In addition to the Lower Mainland’s Health and Wellness TV, channels featuring real estate, pets, home renovation, automotive, health care services and more have been set up in communities across the province, with more and more cities coming online.

For more information on other sponsored video opportunities in the Lower Mainland, email digitaldirector@blackpress.ca.

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. lumber industry trade mission still has high hopes for China

Just Posted

Looking Back: The killer after the war

The flu had been in known existence since the spring of 1918.

Pitt Meadows fire chief retires

Don Jolley bows out amid city hiring two full-time firefighters.

Golden Ears Writers present holiday tales

The Golden Ears Writers are performing a holiday reading at The ACT on Dec. 18.

Strong winds, heavy rain lash Lower Mainland

Up to 60 millimetres of rain is expected

Letter: ‘MRSS wrestling saved me’

Alumni asks school board to reconsider decision on Mount Crescent.

Families come out for Christmas in Pitt Meadows

Community celebration moved indoors this year, crowds approve

B.C.’s skyrocketing real estate market will ‘correct’ in 2019: analyst

Housing prices in Vancouver are set to rise just 0.6 per cent

Climate change, receding glaciers increase landslide risk on B.C.’s Mount Meager

Climate change is causing glaciers atop Mount Meager, in British Columbia, to shrink increasing the chances of landslides and even a new eruption, says one expert.

UK’s May lobbies EU leaders in fight to save Brexit deal

Top European Union officials ruled out Tuesday any renegotiation of the divorce agreement with Britain.

Former Canadian diplomat detained in China amid rising tensions: reports

A former Canadian diplomat has been arrested in China, according to media reports and the international think tank he works for.

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Environment Canada says up to 25 cm expected by Monday night

In depth: Simple falls causing serious injuries to people over 65

Kelowna’s high population of seniors puts it in the spotlight for how it deals with seniors’ issues

Time magazine’s 2018 person of the year

The group is made up of four journalists and are the “guardians and the war on truth”

Trump to meet with Democrats about border wall, shutdown

US president wants $5 billion for border wall, while Democrats offer up about $1.3 billion for fencing and other security measures

Most Read