Wooden Spoon restaurant staff cooked and served for two community dinners in White Rock. (Contributed photo)

White Rock’s Wooden Spoon nourishes community connection

Restaurant staff host two community dinners

Instead of writing a cheque, staff at White Rock’s Wooden Spoon restaurant are using their skill set to feed the community.

Restaurant staff provided food and service to two affordable community dinners sponsored by Peninsula United Church and the Sources Food Bank and hosted at Star of the Sea (15262 Pacific Ave.).

READ MORE: White Rock’s ‘Coldest Night’ raises $105,000 for homeless prevention

Assistant general manager Cheyenne Hoggins says although the business has made monetary contributions to charitable causes in the past, they wanted to take it a step further to nourish the community.

“I figure we have so much access to food product, why not use our resources, link up and collaborate together and help them out. In a way, it’s easy for us to help out,” Hoggins told Peace Arch News Wednesday.

The community dinners, which are offered by donation, are held every second and fourth Monday of the month.

Wooden Spoon staff served lasagna in November, coq au vin in January, and are considering doing breakfast for dinner in April.

Guests of the dinner left an impression on Hoggins when she volunteered for a dinner in October.

“They’re all just super grateful for the sense of community that that group of people have created for them. They all seem to know each other, have some sort of connection and feel some sense of home,” Hoggins said.

As manager of a team of professional cooks and servers, Hoggins was also impressed by the volunteers who regularly co-ordinate the service.

“They’re outstanding. They’re so well organized,” Hoggins said. “I couldn’t believe their turnaround time from their setup to their teardown. Those woman have it dialed to a science.”

Community dinner co-organizer Donna Roy told PAN that anywhere from 60-80 guests turn up for the meal, which has been operating for the past six years.

“Our volunteers had a great evening working alongside the Wooden Spoon volunteers,” Roy wrote to PAN. “They are a very enthusiastic team to work with.”

The next dinner served by the Wooden Spoon is to take place April 22.

 

Wooden Spoon assistant manager Cheyenne Hoggins. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Previous story
Gap to split, with Old Navy getting independence
Next story
eBay rethinking future of StubHub and classified business

Just Posted

UPDATED: Third fire at Maple Ridge’s tent city in two days

No details on any injuries; city going back to court

Pitt Meadows black belt medals in Oregon events

Matt Kwan competing as a black belt for the first time

Letter: ‘Great job at camp on weekend’

‘Maple Ridge camp needs to be cleared and turned back into a park.’

Marauders playing for Fraser Valley championship

Pitt Meadows will take on G.W. Graham Friday night in Surrey

Future innovators of today and tomorrow honoured at BEA gala in Maple Ridge

The Chamber of Commerce awards were handed out at Thomas Haney secondary

Hearts of inspiration commemorate Pink Shirt Day in Maple Ridge

Webster’s Corners elementary wrote inspirational messages on hearts

Riverdale’s Luke Perry hospitalized after reported stroke

Perry, who also stared in ‘90210’ is currently under observation, according to his publicist

Fungus could ‘drastically’ affect B.C. bat populations: researchers

Volunteers sought to help monitor spread of white-nose syndrome

British nautical maps from century ago help B.C. researchers chart kelp beds

Herring use the kelp beds as a deposit for their eggs

Black Press Media reporters grab nominations for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence

Sick eagle in East Kootenay town sparks call for lead bullet restriction

Wildlife advocates encouraging residents to switch from lead bullets, to a non-lead alternative

Trudeau names longtime MP as new veterans-affairs minister in cabinet shuffle

The official headquarters for the Department of Veterans Affairs is outside the capital region

5 to start your day

Third fire at Maple Ridge tent city, BC Hydro says baby boomers using twice as much electricity and more

Baby boomers use twice as much electricity as millennials, BC Hydro says

The reasons millennials pull ahead on energy conservation may surprise you. Then again, they may not

Most Read