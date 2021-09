The Bank of Montreal opens in what is now Maple Ridge in 1910

The Bank of Montreal in Haney in 1910. (Maple Ridge Museum and Archives/Special to The News)

The Bank of Montreal opened in Port Haney in 1910, and is pictured in this image from the Maple Ridge Museum and Archives.

The building was erected by entrepreneur Mary Charleton on the lower part of her property, and leased to the bank.

This image was take just after the bank opened.

