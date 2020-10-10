Aldergrove agency holds a Halloween-themed giveaway in Maple Ridge

Clothes for boys and girls, ladies tops, bottoms, sleepwear, baby clothes, accessories and diapers

An Aldergrove agency that distributes free supplies to people in need is holding it’s first Halloween-themed event.

As the founder and president of Clothes2U, Ernie Jantzen, explained, it was the result of an unexpected opportunity that came about, courtesy of a volunteer with the registered non-profit society.

“She always dreamed of opening a studio, and when she did, she offered it,” Jantzen elaborated.

It’s a small venue, so Jantzen decided to goo with a smaller, Halloween-themed event that, he stressed, is a not about giving away free Halloween costumes.

“Halloween kind of fits in [as a theme],” Jantzen remarked.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Halloween Handouts Event will be held from from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Aloha Life Studio, 11781 Fraser St. in Maple Ridge.

Volunteers will be giving away clothes for boys and girls, ladies tops, bottoms, sleepwear, lingerie, baby clothes, accessories and diapers free to those in need. Admission is $2, (11 and under free) and face masks are mandatory.

No more than 10 people can be allowed inside the studio at a time, so as to meet COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Appointments can be made by emailing clothes2u2002@gmail.com

Now in its 18th year of operation, Clothes2you distributes donated goods at organized events held in schools and churches across metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

There is no storefront, the help is only available through the events.

Clothes2U was an offshoot from a single parents group started by Jantzen in the 1990’s.

“Some clothes were available for the single parents to take at the meetings but it slowly developed a life of it’s own,” the website described.

The first clothing giveaway was held in the parking lot of Nicomekl Elementary School in Langley in partnership with Home Church Langley.

For more information, to donate clothes or money (for gas), to see upcoming events or to volunteer with the non-profit society, visit www.clothes2u.ca or call 604-857-4617.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

