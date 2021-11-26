Another community partnership in Maple Ridge extends support for flood relief

The Ridge-Meadows South Asian Cultural Society and The Rotary Club of Golden Ears Sunrise, loaded up trucks and vans filled with donations for flood relief. (Ahmed Yousef/Special to The News)

The Ridge-Meadows South Asian Cultural Society and the Rotary Club of Golden Ears Sunrise partnered with The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries to collect items to go towards flood relief.

Maple Ridge councillor, Ahmed Yousef, told The News, that the two organizations collected items for the city’s neighbours in the Fraser Valley, to assist those affected by the recent flooding.

“To be able to provide some relief to flood victims is immeasurably gratifying! It’s what we do as Canadians. We take care of one another and extend a helping hand. This and other natural and/or man-made disasters test our resolve and our oath to stand on guard for thee. I will sleep better tonight knowing that I was able to play a small role in bettering my neighbours’ condition,” he said.

Yousef, who volunteers for the Salvation Army, is a charter member of the Golden Ears Sunrise Friday Club, and a board member of RMSACS, thought that utilizing the Salvation Army’s extensive network and logistics would be the best way to move forward quickly with donations of essentials.

“Through this partnership household items, clothes, buckets, water, and many more desperately-needed items will go to assist our fellow British Columbians during their time of need,” said Yousef.

A total of 50 buckets from Lowe’s, 30 cases of water, and numerous boxes and bags of clothing and cookware were collected and loaded up for donating to those impacted by the floods.