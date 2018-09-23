Cash Elliot, 9, gets some help from Cam Aronetz with the B.C. Federation of Drift Fishers as he attempts to hook either a rainbow trout, cutthroat trout, or a combination of the two, called a cutbow. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

WATCH: ARMS celebrates 25th annual Ridge Meadows Rivers Day

Activities took place all day on Sunday at the Allco Fish Hatchery

The Alouette River Management Society celebrated its 25th annual Ridge Meadows Rivers Day on Sunday.

Hundreds of people braved the rain at the Allco Fish Hatchery and Rivers Heritage Centre for the free event that featured many activities including bird house building, face painting, salmon art craft, an observation bee hive and balloon twisting.

Children were also guaranteed to catch either a rainbow trout, cutthroat trout or a combination of the two, called cutbows, at the fishing pond where they received help from experienced fishers with the B.C. Federation of Drift Fishers.

Live entertainment was put on by Gord and Trish, Lisa Rae Simons and Backroad Cruisers.

There was a silent auction and a raffle for a painting by artist Bruce Muir.

At 1 p.m. cake was handed out to officially celebrate the anniversary.

Previous story
On Cooking: Building the perfect sandwich or burger

Just Posted

On Cooking: Building the perfect sandwich or burger

Secret lies in placement of all ingredients.

Maple Ridge students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Glenwood elementary teacher says students learned about acts of kindness

Maple Ridge writers and readers fest for anyone who loves books

Great Canadian Literature Tea tickets selling fast

Untrending : Storm shows value of community

Reminder we are vulnerable to nature’s whims.

OCOP: Producing the Coolest Coffee Table Book Ever

Sean Nosek talks about his friendship with street artist Ken Foster

WATCH: ARMS celebrates 25th annual Ridge Meadows Rivers Day

Activities took place all day on Sunday at the Allco Fish Hatchery

Whitecaps see playoff dreams fade after 2-1 loss to FC Dallas

Goal in 87th minute seals Vancouver’s fate

Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with 80th PGA Tour win

First win since 2013 for 42-year-old

Porsche impounded for going 138 km/hr in 90 zone during charity rally

West Vancouver Police said wet roads and heavy rain made it extra dangerous

Phase 2 of $1.35B Royal Columbian upgrades won’t be a public-private partnership

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says it will be a design-build

Trump drains oxygen from Trudeau foreign policy with PM, Freeland bound for UN

A lot has changed since the Liberals came to power in Canada in 2015

B.C. man fined $15,000, barred from trading securities for fraud

Larry Keith Davis used money from an investor to pay personal bills

Emergency crews investigate small sulphuric acid spill in Kootenays

IRM states a small volume of less than one cup and three dime-sized drips were leaked from carrier

Family, friends of B.C murder victim want killer sent back to max security facility

Group wants convicted murderer Walter Ramsay sent back to a maximum security facility

Most Read