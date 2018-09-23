WATCH: ARMS celebrates 25th annual Ridge Meadows Rivers Day

Activities took place all day on Sunday at the Allco Fish Hatchery

Cash Elliot, 9, gets some help from Cam Aronetz with the B.C. Federation of Drift Fishers as he attempts to hook either a rainbow trout, cutthroat trout, or a combination of the two, called a cutbow. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The Alouette River Management Society celebrated its 25th annual Ridge Meadows Rivers Day on Sunday.

Hundreds of people braved the rain at the Allco Fish Hatchery and Rivers Heritage Centre for the free event that featured many activities including bird house building, face painting, salmon art craft, an observation bee hive and balloon twisting.

Children were also guaranteed to catch either a rainbow trout, cutthroat trout or a combination of the two, called cutbows, at the fishing pond where they received help from experienced fishers with the B.C. Federation of Drift Fishers.

Live entertainment was put on by Gord and Trish, Lisa Rae Simons and Backroad Cruisers.

There was a silent auction and a raffle for a painting by artist Bruce Muir.

At 1 p.m. cake was handed out to officially celebrate the anniversary.