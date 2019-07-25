The Alouette River Management Society has released a pamphlet educating tubers about keeping the river clean. (THE NEWS/files)

ARMS concerned about trash in the Alouette

Pamphlet to raise awareness on keeping Alouette River clean

The Alouette River Management Society has released a pamphlet for outdoor enthusiasts about keeping the river clean while tubing.

The pamphlet came out about two weeks ago and reminds people that it is one of only two heritage rivers in the Fraser Valley where five different salmon species return to each year: Sockeye, Coho, Chinook, Pink and Chum.

Greta Borick-Cunningham with ARMS said that it has only been within the last couple of years that people putting out viral videos on social media have attracted others to the area.

“And it’s really getting a lot of attention,” she said, adding that the Alouette has been listed in the top three rivers to tube on in B.C.

Borick-Cunningham also said that they get anecdotal reports of people leaving their litter on the sides of the river banks, inner tubes being left on the banks and flip flops floating down the river.

But, she said, tubing is a great activity and it gets people outdoors so ARMS just wants to bring awareness to those environmental concerns, “that go along with any type of recreational activity where people maybe don’t have that awareness.”

They will be handing out the pamphlet at different places around the city including the Maple Ridge Park, Davidson’s Pool and at the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Festival this weekend where they will have a booth set up by Richard’s Racers.

Borick-Cunningham would like tubers to remember that there are Sockeye coming up the river at this time of the year and to try and keep as much trash out of the river as possible.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

