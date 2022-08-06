Auditions coming up for Maple Ridge panto

SPECC-tacular Productions Theatre Group is auditioning for tale of Sleeping Beauty

Steve Bradley played the dame in a 2012 production of the panto Sleeping Beauty. (The News files)

Christmas is just around the corner.

Not really, but auditions are coming up for the SPECC-tacular Productions Theatre Group’s Christmas pantomime.

The theatrical group is planning to put on the panto Sleeping Beauty – a story about a beautiful princess who is cursed by an evil fairy who tells her that she will prick her finger on the spindle of a spinning wheel on her 16th birthday and die. Even though precautions are taken to keep her safe, the evil fairy tricks the princess into pricking her finger and fulfills the curse – that is until a handsome prince awakens her with a kiss and breaks the spell.

However, as is pantomime tradition, the story will be told with gender-crossing actors, slap-stick comedy, topical jokes, singing, dancing and a whole lot of audience participation.

Pantomimes were first performed in the England and go hand-in-hand with the Christmas season.

This will be the first panto put on by the group since 2019.

Auditions will be taking place Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 14, from 1-3 p.m. at Maple Ridge Dance Circle at 12011 224 St. in Maple Ridge.

READ ALSO: Dream and laugh with Sleeping Beauty

ALSO: Tap-dancing cow in pantomime

People with all levels of experience will be auditioned.

“So if you’ve ever wanted to be on stage this could be your moment,” read the group’s Facebook page.

Principal character roles are available, plus lots of room for ensemble members.

SPECC-tacular Productions Theatre Group is a musical theatre company specialising in pantomime and musical theatre productions within Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and the surrounding areas.

To book an audition time slot email: specc.auditions@gmail.com.