Babies bound at Maple Ridge farm

Baby animals are bouncing and hopping about now that spring is here and the warmer, sunny weather is on the horizon.

At Meadows Family Farm, Mariah Lefebvre, 5, is busy helping her parents take care of the baby bunnies, lambs and kids.

The baby bunnies are her favourite, especially the ones born only one month ago, including Snowball, a little white bunny, and Carrots, a brown one.

She has names all of the little bunnies, nine in total, and one of the three lambs born Jan. 25 – Cherries.

“I just liked the name,” explained Mariah, while petting another of the lambs, making sure her fingers don’t end up inside the lamb’s nibbling mouth.

There are also around eight kids, bounding around another enclosure, also born in January.

Meadows Family Farm opened in December. So far there is a petting zoo and a playground for children.

Owner Leanne Lefebvre is planning to plant a lavender field and a wildflower field, and have a U-Pick flower garden up front that will include zinnias, cosmos, dahlias, and snapdragons, among other varieties. She is also planning to have a U-Pick vegetable garden.

Leanne is also holding an Easter egg hunt – an all day hunt April 15-18 – baskets will be provided. Tickets are $17 for children, $12 for adults, and will also include a colouring station and games, face painting, pictures with the Easter bunny, a bunny burrow maze, train rides, a peddle track, bouncy castle, a concession, and being able to hold and pet the baby animals.

For more information go to meadowsfamilyfarm.ca.

One-month-old Carrots. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Kids bounce around at Meadows Family Farm. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Mariah Lefebvre, 5, pets one-month-old Snowball. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Mariah Lefebvre, 5, with the goats. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)