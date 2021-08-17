Baby bald Eagle rescued in Maple Ridge, soars to freedom

OWL releases the bird after rehabilitation

Ridge Meadows RCMP had helped rescue the bald eagle last month. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

A baby bald eagle rescued by a local raptor rehab organization has been released post-rehabilitation.

OWL – Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society invited the Ridge Meadows RCMP to release the bird they rescued a month ago.

On July 15, Maple Ridge locals Jafe Werger and Melissa Del Cid Moon spotted a baby bald eagle in distress by the Sawneset dike, and alerted the RCMP. The RCMP and a volunteer from the OWL, rescued the baby owl and brought it to the rehab organization for some rehabilitation and to nurse it back to health.

In a social media post, the RCMP said, “In this job, you never know what your day will bring. A month ago we posted about assisting OWL Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society rescue an orphaned bald eagle. Today we were invited to send off this rehabilitated bird back into the wilderness”

The organization had taken the six to seven week old bird at its facility in Delta, BC, to help it recover. The bird which was covered in mites and was weak, stayed at the facility until it was healthy enough to be released back into the wild.

If you spot an eagle, falcon, hawk, osprey, owl, or a vulture in distress or injured, contact the 24-hour raptor emergency number 604-946-3171. OWL takes on only raptors or birds of prey.

