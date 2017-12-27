Canadian Blood Services has an urgent call out for blood donors over the holiday season. (THE NEWS/files)

Blood donors needed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Canadian Blood Services has an urgent call out to fill thousands of empty appointments in the New Year.

Canadian Blood Services has issued an urgent call for eligible donors to fill thousands of appointments across the country.

There was an increase in donations after the call to fill 35,000 open appointments on Dec. 18. However, there are still 18,000 appointments that still need to be filled.

Canadian Blood Services manages the national supply of blood, blood products, stem cells and related services for Canada, excluding Quebec. The organization operates an integrated, pan-Canadian service delivery model that includes leading an inter-provincial system for organ donation and transplantation. It is a not-for-profit charitable organization that is regulated as a biologics manufacturer by Health Canada and primarily funded by the provincial and territorial ministries of health.

Although all blood types help patients in need, the organization is especially looking for those with O-negative blood because O-negative blood is a universal blood type that is compatible with everyone and can be given to anyone in an emergency situation.

Canadian Blood Services want to remind existing and new donors that collection centres will be open on New Year’s Day. Pre-booked appointments are preferred but walk-ins will continue to be accepted.

“It can be tough during the holiday season to take an hour to give life but donors must continue to answer the call for blood, especially during the weeks of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Every donation is important and we still need donors to book appointments and, even more importantly, to keep them,” said Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services’ Chief Supply Chain Officer, in a press release.

To book an appointment download the GiveBlood app available for iOS on the App Store or for Android on Google Play, call 1 888 2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283), or visit blood.ca.

• The next clinic in Maple Ridge is on Dec. 29 at Maple Ridge Alliance Church, 20399 Dewdney Trunk Road.

Previous story
Golden Ears park closed due to snow, ice

Just Posted

Golden Ears park closed due to snow, ice

Icy road conditions have closed the park in Maple Ridge indefinitely

Acts of kindness in memory of Aiden Serr

Planned for Jan. 3, when he would have turned 20.

Jr. B Flames drop second straight to league-leading Delta

Ridge outshoots Ice Hawks 42-32 overall.

Maple Ridge homes are worth more this year

But property tax increases, on average, still will be under four per cent

Snow warning for Lower Mainland

Between five and 10 centimetres expected next 24 hours.

Snow and freezing rain forecast in Fraser Valley

Up to 20 cm predicted to fall on Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows

Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

Reports say the person was hit by a Canada Post truck

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Fire displaces Aldergrove family of eight

The pre-Christmas fire has sent the family looking for new lodgings.

UPDATED: Young sisters identified as victims of Christmas Day double homicide

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

Trans-Canada Highway closed near Three Valley Gap

A collision has closed Highway 1 and there is no detour available

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

When Mother Nature doles out freezing temperatures, what’s the most Canadian thing to do?

Judge orders salmon farm protesters to stay away

Damage, threats, interference cited in injunction for Midsummer Island

Most Read