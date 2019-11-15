Artist Trenton Pierre will be teaching the art of spray painting in a charity event on Saturday. (Contributed)

Breast cancer spray painting fundraiser Saturday in Pitt Meadows

Katzie artists hosts unique public participation event

A local artist is putting together a unique public participation fundraiser for breast cancer patients.

Trenton Pierre, a Katzie artist, will be offering a spray painting fundraiser on Saturday from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Katzie Health Centre, 19700a Salish Rd. in Pitt Meadows.

Pierre said 100 per cent of the funds raised will support two people battling breast cancer. The cost of the instructional event is $100 per person, with all supplies included – paint, canvas, pre-cut stencils, mask and gloves.

The artist has made a commitment that if 15 people sign up for the event, he will donate a custom painting to be raffled off to those attending.

Pierre is an artist and motivational speaker. His work can be found adorning the walls of the North Surrey Sports and Ice Complex, businesses, and in the hallways of Pitt Meadows Secondary

To register for the fundraiser see his facebook page Rain Awakens – Creations by Trenton Pierre.

 

