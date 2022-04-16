Busy week ahead for Maple Ridge conservation group

ARMS is looking for volunteers, with four events on the calendar

Participants from a past ARMS event with new birdhouses. (ARMS/Special to The News)

The Alouette River Management Society has a busy week ahead, with four events, and is looking for volunteers.

The week’s activities start on Monday, April 18, as Maple Ridge Adopt-A-Block is hosting a litter clean up in Haney Nokai Park.

ARMS will will be organizing an Easter egg hunt, face painting, bees will be out for observation, and there is potential for making seed bombs for the pollinators. The event is from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, April 19, the conservation group gets down to the business of doing an invasive plant species pull in Maple Ridge Park Wetland. ARMS will be pulling Himalayan blackberry bushes from noon to 2 p.m.They will supply all the tools and equipment for the removal, but are looking for help from community volunteers.

Friday, April 22 brings the start of Earth Day activities, as ARMS will be attending the Beckett Park Planting Day with the City of Maple Ridge. ARMS will be sharing fun activities that help support their pollinators, and helping to plant in the park.

On Saturday, April 23, ARMS will be at the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society Earth Day Celebration.

“We are excited to be attending the first in-person event in a couple of years,” said group spokesperson Alex Holmes.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Memorial Peace Park, and ARMS will be sharing fun activities with the community including looking at pollinators, salmon and the looking at the Alouette Watershed. Adopt-A-Block will also be there talking about the importance of keeping the environment clean.

Some volunteers are needed for the coming week, and anyone interested can email Alex at communications@alouetteriver.org.