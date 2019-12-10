The Caddy Shack Strip-a-thon raised more than $25,000. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Caddy Shack Strip-a-thon raises thousands for Maple Ridge charity

Money will provide Christmas dinners for those in need in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The clothes dropped and so did the money for those in need this Christmas at this year’s Caddy Shack Strip-a-thon.

More than $26,600 was raised for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society at the 25th annual event Sunday in Maple Rdige.

“They truly did amazing,” said owner Yvan Charette, adding how proud he was of all the staff and performers for contributing to making the event another success.

As part of the Strip-a-thon, exotic dancers and club staff donated their wages or tips for the day.

The event has raised around $300,000 since its inception, with all of it going to the hamper society to help provide gifts and food for families during the holiday season.

This event again featured a silent auction and a bra auction, with the latter raising thousands of dollars.

Lorraine Bates, director of the Christmas Hamper Society, who arrived for the second half of the show, said the energy was amazing.

She said a team from the hamper society was at the event, selling 50/50 tickets, working the door and the auction.

The 50/50 draw raised $3,665 dollars, with the winnings donated back to the hamper.

Two winners donated all of their winnings back, while another donated half back.

There’s an energy in there I just can’t explain,” said Bates.

“Every single staff member was pumped,” she continued, noting how appreciative the staff were of the opportunity to help those in need this season.

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society is getting ready for a busy Saturday with the West Coast Express Santa Train, Firefighters for Families, the Kids Only Gift Shoppe and Rudolph’s Recycle Gift Shoppe.

The final shopping day where registered families pick out their gifts is on Sunday.

Donations of used items will be accepted until 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Boys and girls clothing items from ages 9 to 16 are most in need. New donations will be collected on an ongoing basis and will be put into next year’s cache.

Cash donations will also be accepted for next year.

Tina Kirkpatrick, with the Christmas Hamper Society, says donating a gift card is ideal.

“We do find that the gift cards really help us get going in the new year,” she said.

 

