Carboot sale benefits Starfish Backpack program

Sharon Pretty considers purchasing a musical instrument at the carboot sale on Saturday, but not before a bit of jamming. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Thanks to the Starfish Pack Program, kids who might otherwise go hungry in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows take home a pack with food for their weekend meals, plus nutritious snacks.

The program has expanded since its launch in September 2016, and there are now 109 children who need a pack, and the cost is $525 for each of them, per year. So the need for funding is obvious, and one of the churches that has taken up the cause is working on that this Saturday.

The Burnett Fellowship held a carboot sale on Saturday morning, flipping flapjacks, providing games and with people selling items out of the trunks of their cars.Organizer Barry Waterman explained that in his native England, a carboot sale is the equivalent of a garage sale, and people love them.

Retiree Steve Haughton, a member of the congregation, built a bunch of birdhouses, and by noon had raised $750 for the cause. He loves building the the houses, which included your basic for $15 apiece, and some more lavish bird accommodations like a windmill and a lighthouse that went for $100.

There was Pastor Todd Gallaher trying to sell a gently used xylophone to a definitely interested Sharon Pretty, and Zackery Warner and his family selling off a porcelain doll collection.

The meal assistance program is run by the Meadowridge Rotary Club, but the congregation at Burnett Fellowship provides a lot of support, including 12 volunteers who pack the backpacks every Thursday. They also provide regular fundraising.

The program has been supported by Westminister Savings Credit Union, Save-On Foods at Valley Fair Mall and more local organizations.

The church is also hosting a Family Hoedown event with a live caller on Saturday night. That event will run from 6-9:30 p.m., and is a rare chance for the whole family to learn how to square dance. There will be prizes for the best-dressed cowfolks, chili on a bun, snacks and an ice cream bar. The goal is to raise $5,000.

They will be selling tickets at the door at the church, at 20639 123 Ave.

All funding goes to the Starfish Pack Program.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

