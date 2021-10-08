Natali Leduc shared this photo of this year’s cosmos-themed pumpkin. (Natali Leduc Facebook/Special to The News)

Carve out the universe in this year’s Pumpkinotron 440

Last day to register will be Oct. 9

There is still some time left to register for the Pumpkinotron 440 and carve out some cosmic magic.

This year, festivities leading up to Halloween will involve carved pumpkin display from Oct. 22 to 27 at the Fern Crescent residence.

City’s artist in residence, Natali Leduc, is still accepting registrations for the event until Oct. 9.

This year’s theme is “cosmos”.

Leduc wrote in a social media post, “You’d like to carve pumpkins for a very cool display of illuminated pumpkins? The theme is the “cosmos”. Think about planets, spaceships… (no faces)”

Those who register, will have to carve the pumpkin at home, and bring to the residence at 23740 Fern Crescent on Oct. 21.

To register for this free event, people will need to send an e-mail to natalie@telus.net.

