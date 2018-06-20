A member of the the drumming group Love Medicine waits to perform at Meadowridge School for Indigenous People’s Day on Wednesday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Celebrating Indigenous peoples

Students at Meadowridge School held their inaugural Indigenous People’s Day on Wednesday

Students of Meadowridge School celebrated Indigenous People’s Day on Wednesday.

Grade 5 students, Rebecca Collier, Julin Liu, Anika Iyer, Grade 4 student Kian Diniz and Grade 7 student Kaylyn Bell, organized the school’s inaugural event.

“Today we invite the three different main columns of Indigenous people and they are all performing here at Meadowridge to celebrate our culture,” said Collier who is of Métis heritage.

Collier’s fellow organizers said they wanted to learn more about Indigenous peoples.

“I wanted to organize it because I saw that there is room for improvement in the school for Indigenous peoples learning,” said Collier, who added it was a bit difficult to organize because the group started quite late.

“We were planning on doing a bake sale but then it turned into a cookie sale that was two days long,” said Julin Liu about raising money to hold the event.

“We also had to like get a grant and that took some time,” explained Anika Iyer.

Iyer said she enjoyed learning about the Métis culture and that jigging was a lot of fun.

Diniz said he learned how it is like starting an organization and being a team with other people to make something a reality.

“I learned a lot about First Nations people,” said Bell.

“It was a fun experience.”

The days events included performances buy Métis jigger Lisa Shepherd and fiddler Ron Gerard, Lynn Hayes, who was born in Yellowknife and spent her early years in Cambridge Bay, Gjoa Haven and Baker Lake in Nunavut, told the students stories about living in the Arctic while showing them clothing items and utensils used to keep warm and do chores, and performances by the dance group Eastern Sky Ambassadors along with the drumming group Love Medicine.

Previous story
Looking Back: Our hard-fought for hospital

Just Posted

Looking Back: Our hard-fought for hospital

“Maple Ridge Hospital Association” committee created in 1947.

Marijuana seized from Maple Ridge dispensary: owner

Green Era owner questions timing of enforcement

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Maple Ridge secondary alumni wins Governor General award

Jeff Chen, MRSS alumni receives the Governor General award at his SFU convocation.

Forced out of airport hangar

Pitt Meadows Airport board refuses to renew lease

Celebrating Indigenous peoples

Students at Meadowridge School held their inaugural Indigenous People’s Day on Wednesday

Chilliwack city councillor’s expenses the subject of FOI request by mayor

Discussion about council expenses leads to broader call for more transparency and accountability

VIDEO: Pedestrian struck and killed by train in downtown Abbotsford

Person hit at West Railway and Gladys Avenue late Tuesday night

B.C. man surprised after used needle falls from sky

A Vernon resident said a syringe fell out of the sky and landed at his feet

Liquor review finds issues with B.C. wholesale monopoly

Report calls for ‘conflict of interest’ in system to be fixed

School district plans to keep a list of unvaccinated children

New policy in Langley doesn’t require vaccinations but tracks children who don’t get immunized

B.C. ‘will be ready’ for marijuana legalization

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says some stores open by Oct. 17

VIDEO: One-man protest against bank enters fourth week

Owner of hemp novelty store chain says he was turned down because of anti-marijuana attitude

Police look for driver of blue Jeep who may have helped at fatal crash

A 19-year-old girl was killed in a crash near Delta on June 2

Most Read