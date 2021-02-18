Celebrating the Year of the Ox in Maple Ridge

A scaled-down dragon and lion parade will still take place for primary students

Students at Meadowridge School in a prerecorded Lunar New Year dragon and lion dance for a celebration on Feb. 19. (Special to The News)

Students at Meadowridge School will be celebrating the Chinese New Year with a virtual assembly this year.

This year the Year of the Ox was rung in across the globe on Feb. 12, with toned-down festivities because of the global pandemic.

At Meadowridge, Lunar New Year celebrations have been taking place since 2004.

So planning for this year, the Year of the Ox, started in December to make sure their event could be done in a socially distanced and safe manner.

On Feb. 9, a group of parent volunteers decorated the school – both inside and out.

Student performances have already been prerecorded including dancing, instrumental and martial arts performances.

The recordings will be shown at the Feb. 19 assembly, where students will also listen to a message from the director of student life, and watch an educational video explaining the traditions and cultures of Lunar New Year.

The Grade 4 dragon and lion parade will still take place this year for students in junior kindergarten to Grade 5, who will watch safely from their classrooms.

Then, 277 of the primary students will also have an opportunity to assemble an Ox Lantern. Students will also learn about the Chinese zodiac and traits of the animals.

The cafeteria will be serving a themed lunch to students.

“At Meadowridge, we celebrate the full diversity of the cultures which people have brought to Canada, both recently and in the past,” said Wenqing Chen community relations manager at Meadowridge School.

In addition to the Lunar New Year, students at the school also celebrate Christmas, Eid, Easter, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Diwali and other cultural celebrations, she said.

“Internationalism and interculturalism are about how we live. We want to move past tolerance and acceptance, to the mutual celebration of our multiple identities in our school and in the world. As we eat and sing and dance and dress together for festivals, so we develop understanding and appreciation, each for the other,” added Chen.

