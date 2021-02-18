Students at Meadowridge School in a prerecorded Lunar New Year dragon and lion dance for a celebration on Feb. 19. (Special to The News)

Students at Meadowridge School in a prerecorded Lunar New Year dragon and lion dance for a celebration on Feb. 19. (Special to The News)

Celebrating the Year of the Ox in Maple Ridge

A scaled-down dragon and lion parade will still take place for primary students

Students at Meadowridge School will be celebrating the Chinese New Year with a virtual assembly this year.

This year the Year of the Ox was rung in across the globe on Feb. 12, with toned-down festivities because of the global pandemic.

At Meadowridge, Lunar New Year celebrations have been taking place since 2004.

So planning for this year, the Year of the Ox, started in December to make sure their event could be done in a socially distanced and safe manner.

On Feb. 9, a group of parent volunteers decorated the school – both inside and out.

Student performances have already been prerecorded including dancing, instrumental and martial arts performances.

The recordings will be shown at the Feb. 19 assembly, where students will also listen to a message from the director of student life, and watch an educational video explaining the traditions and cultures of Lunar New Year.

READ MORE: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

The Grade 4 dragon and lion parade will still take place this year for students in junior kindergarten to Grade 5, who will watch safely from their classrooms.

Then, 277 of the primary students will also have an opportunity to assemble an Ox Lantern. Students will also learn about the Chinese zodiac and traits of the animals.

The cafeteria will be serving a themed lunch to students.

READ MORE: Lunar Year celebrations go ahead for Maple Ridge school despite coronavirus

“At Meadowridge, we celebrate the full diversity of the cultures which people have brought to Canada, both recently and in the past,” said Wenqing Chen community relations manager at Meadowridge School.

In addition to the Lunar New Year, students at the school also celebrate Christmas, Eid, Easter, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Diwali and other cultural celebrations, she said.

“Internationalism and interculturalism are about how we live. We want to move past tolerance and acceptance, to the mutual celebration of our multiple identities in our school and in the world. As we eat and sing and dance and dress together for festivals, so we develop understanding and appreciation, each for the other,” added Chen.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Students at Meadowridge School in a prerecorded Lunar New Year dragon and lion dance for a celebration on Feb. 19. (Special to The News)

Students at Meadowridge School in a prerecorded Lunar New Year dragon and lion dance for a celebration on Feb. 19. (Special to The News)

Students at Meadowridge School in a prerecorded Lunar New Year dragon and lion dance for a celebration on Feb. 19. (Special to The News)

Students at Meadowridge School in a prerecorded Lunar New Year dragon and lion dance for a celebration on Feb. 19. (Special to The News)

Previous story
Guiding Blue to grace Ridge Meadows landmarks

Just Posted

The family home was boarded up, and some damage can be seen along the roof line. Damage inside is extensive. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Son, 8, got Maple Ridge family ready for fire emergency

Family of five got out alive, and dad credits his youngest

Students at Meadowridge School in a prerecorded Lunar New Year dragon and lion dance for a celebration on Feb. 19. (Special to The News)
Celebrating the Year of the Ox in Maple Ridge

A scaled-down dragon and lion parade will still take place for primary students

Artists conception of new development on Baynes Road in Pitt Meadows.
New subdivision would use farmland in Pitt Meadows

City council supports application to remove nine hectares from agricultural land reserve

A staff member at the Shipley’s No Frills in Maple Ridge has tested positive for COVID-19. (Google photo)
Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Maple Ridge department store

Loblaw reported case on Tuesday

Local landmarks across B.C. will be lit up for World Thinking Day on Monday, Feb. 22 (Girl Guides BC Council)
Guiding Blue to grace Ridge Meadows landmarks

Girl Guides celebrate World Thinking Day by lighting up three spots in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on as Premier John Horgan talks about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on January 22, 2021. British Columbia’s premier says violence against people of colour needs to be treated as a hate crime, in light of recent data released by Vancouver police showing a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier calls for action on hate crimes in wake of Vancouver police report

Premier John Horgan said there are difficulties in prosecuting hate crimes

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna Mountie found not guilty of sexual assault after Crown suggests acquittal

Crown counsel said questioning of the alleged victim exposed weaknesses in credibility and reliability

The Peace Tower is pictured on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, as lawmakers return to the House of Commons following the winter break. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Commons to debate Senate changes to assisted-dying bill as deadline looms

The House of Commons will debate on Tuesday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Texas: TWitter @zanexdaniel
Winter storm knocks out power for days, kills 9 in Texas

More than 4 million people at one point were enduring outages in subfreezing temperatures.

(Trail Times file photo)
Grand jury rejects charges against officer in Atlanta teen’s death

“A man was shot in his back as he was running away from law enforcement. He posed no threat”

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a break from a hearing in Vancouver, Wednesday, January 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
U.S. election makes ‘moot’ argument to release Meng: attorney general

Meng is facing extradition to the United States on fraud charges

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count rises to 617 Thursday

Fraser Health, Northern Health regions see more infection

Most Read