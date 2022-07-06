The free Celebrating Trades in Maple Ridge event, July 13 in Memorial Peace Park, will showcase the many businesses, organizations and employment opportunities within the trades industries.

A new interactive event is coming to town and WorkBC Maple Ridge is leading the charge.

In partnership with the City of Maple Ridge Economic Development and RBC’s Future Launch, WorkBC Maple Ridge’s Celebrating Trades in Maple Ridge will showcase the many businesses, organizations and employment opportunities within the trades industries. This free event takes place Wednesday, July 13 in Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge, in front of ACT Theatre and Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, from 2 to 5 p.m.

B.C.’s Labour Market Outlook forecasts that more than one million jobs will need to be filled in the next 10 years; of that, 85,000 jobs are expected within the skilled trades fields. Michael Morris, Marketing and Community Liaison with WorkBC Maple Ridge, says that finding workers to fill these roles is becoming more difficult. He states that: “people often attach stigmas to trades, where they think it is hard labour all day everyday, but that’s not the case. There are a lot of skills and knowledge components involved, and for motivated people willing to learn, the sky is the limit for opportunities!”

The event will showcase local businesses within the trades, where each will have a demonstration of what they do and how they do it, allowing people to get their hands on tools and materials.

The Ironworkers Union Local 97, having just relocated their headquarters to Maple Ridge from Burnaby, will have their 35-foot demonstration trailer on display, with real structures available to work on and learn about. As well, there will be many available job opportunities via the businesses, unions and WorkBC. The Ironworkers Union is actively recruiting for many infrastructure projects, such as Site C, Patullo Bridge, Cambie Corridor, etc. Their goal is to onboard 1,600 new ironworkers across the province within the next year.

Pitt Meadows Plumbing, a leader in plumbing and mechanical systems with projects including King George Hub, Abbotsford Law Courts and Penticton Regional Hospital Care Tower, incorporates software development, 3-D modelling, process development and logistics to create innovative cutting-edge products and installations. Their staffing needs are for not only skilled tradespeople, but engineers, administration, welders, technologists, HR, etc.

Along with trades businesses, unions and related organizations, Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton, MLA Lisa Beare and MLA Bob D’Eith will speak on the importance and value of trades in the community.

Organizations such as SASET, BCIB and Breaking Ground will represent programs for women and Indigenous/First Nations people to train within trades. WorkBC, WorkSafeBC and StepBC will represent employment services available to the community related to trades, while ICBA, ITA, Carpenters Council of BC and IUOE will represent trades unions within BC. The Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce, Big Valley Heating and A&H Steel will provide knowledge and employment opportunities locally.

For more information on this event, visit the EventBrite page at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/celebrating-trades-in-maple-ridge-tickets-348325118807

or call 604-466-4604.

Employment