City of Maple Ridge looks for public input on new playground equipment

Albion Park is getting a re-haul as part of the city’s Lifecycle Program

The City of Maple Ridge is looking for public input on new playground equipment. (City of Maple Ridge/ Facebook)

Do you prefer swings, slides, or net climbers?

The City of Maple Ridge is asking its residents to fill out an online questionairre to help them decide on some new playground equipment for Albion Park.

The Parks, Recreation & Culture department will be replacing the existing equipment at the popular park, located at 24460 104 Ave., as part of the city’s Lifecycle Program.

Options include play structures, net climbers, climbing features, spring toys, slides, balance features, spinning toys, swings, and a play hut.

The form will remain open until Friday, March 5.

This project is one of four playground initiatives the city has underway.

It is also putting in a new playground at 241A Street and 112 Avenue, and replacing existing playgrounds at Country Lane and Creek’s Crossing, as well as Westview Park.

A new installation was just completed at Holly Park in January, 2021.

