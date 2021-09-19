City of Pitt Meadows to hand out free trees, shrubs, plants

Community members can choose to plant the tree in their yard or in a restoration area designated by the city at Hoffman Park. (THE NEWS/files)

City of Pitt Meadows will be hosting ‘For the Love of Trees’ event this September to celebrate National Tree Day.

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the city’s Green Team is hoping to highlight the importance of trees in the community, said Carolyn Baldridge, communications manager with the city.

“Trees provide many benefits to our community including clean air and reducing the effects of climate change! They also add beauty and play an important role in our mental and physical wellbeing,” she said, “Members of the City’s Green Team will handing out a free tree, shrub or fern to those who come into City Hall between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.”

Community members can choose to plant the tree in their yard or in a restoration area designated by the city at Hoffman Park. Map of the area and additional details can be found on the city website here: https://www.pittmeadows.ca/our-community/events/community-calendar/love-trees-0

ALSO READ: Pitt Meadows families plant trees for Earth Day

“The City supports promoting the conservation of our natural environment,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. “Trees provide many benefits to our community such as: improvements to air quality, enhancements to public spaces and beauty, and provide habitat for wildlife.”

City’s first ‘For the Love of Trees’ event on Valentine’s Day in 2020, was a huge success, according to Baldridge.

“We gave away most of the 300 seedlings to community members and remaining trees were planted by our Parks Department to further enhance the city’s green spaces. It was a positive and educational event and highlighted how important sustainable green spaces are throughout our community,” she said.

ALSO READ: Banana tree bears fruit in Maple Ridge backyard