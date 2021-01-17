Maple Ridge released its winter program guide recently. (Special to The News)

City unveils numerous winter programs and activities

Maple Ridge unveils guide that takes into consideration COVID-19

With the new year, many people turn their attentions to making and realizing new year’s resolutions – including getting more active.

The City of Maple Ridge makes that a bit easer with the introduction of their winter program guide, that was launched just before the new year started.

While the City’s parks, recreation, and culture team has been working to offer a variety of programs – in person and virtual – they’ve also had to adapt program delivery to ensure compliance with all public health orders due to the pandemic.

The winter guide, available online, contains information on programs that are being run in city facilities, as well as through a number of virtual options aimed at keeping people active.

“We’re very happy to bring back swimming lessons and pool rentals for our citizens,” the City spokesperson said.

“We’re very proud of the new pool amenities, and we know that our citizens have been eager to get back in the water. We’re also very pleased to resume skating programs,” the spokesperson explained, noting that the guide has information on both public skating and lessons.

In addition to sports and fitness options, the winter guide also offers arts alternatives, camps, and children’s activities.

Click here for registration information.

________________________________

maple ridgerecreation

Most Read