Justin Vandebeek checks out a 1972 GMC Sierra 1500 owned by Russ Cooper at the Maple Ridge secondary 8th annual Show and Shine, a fundraiser for the school’s dry grad celebration. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Classic cars shine at Maple Ridge secondary dry grad fundraiser

More than 120 classic vehicles were on display

Cars of all makes and models from the late 1920’s to present day lined the parking lot of Maple Ridge secondary Sunday afternoon for their annual Dry Grad Show and Shine.

More than 120 vehicles were on display during the course of the day for the 8th annual event, raising money for the June 9 celebration.

In addition to the classic car display there were vendors selling spices, jewellery, kitchen ware, including wooden barbecue brushes, and a concession stand stocked with snow cones, pop corn, cotton candy, hot dogs and hamburgers.

A contest for the best show and shine vehicles in five categories will be taking place for best domestic, best import, best domestic modified, best import modified and best motorcycle as voted on by the public. Winners will receive a hand-made trophy.

Maple Ridge secondary chef instructor Trevor Randle and feature sponsor for the dry grad says there are a whole list of activities that they have planned for the this years graduating class.

“We’ve got things from big hamster balls to giant twister, mechanical bulls. We’ve got a casino where students are playing blackjack with their Ridge dollars and they can enter for great prizes,” he explained

The MRSS dry grad will go from 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. and then a hypnotist will take the stage for an hour and a half.

“At around 4:30 after all the celebrations are done all our grads go home tired, happy, full and ready for the next chapter,” said Randle.

