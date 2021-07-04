commentsofkindess helps infuse local charities with needed cash

A mother stands with her daughter, visiting senior parents but observing social distancing with a glass door between them. The granddaughter puts her hand up to the glass, the grandfather and grandmother doing the same. A small connection in a time of separation during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are a number of local charities that could use help, financially and otherwise, and looking help through the Envision Financial’s #commentsofkindness initiative. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Hundreds of thank yous have already been added on the Envision Financial Facebook page, and similarly comments of kindness are flooding its Instagram feed as people show support and appreciation for a few local charities they hope will benefit from kindness and generosity – financial and otherwise.

“Thanks Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation for sharing some love with the residents at the Baillie House during the pandemic by helping coordinate special notes to the seniors,” said

Stephanie Perryman.

This and other comments are part of a social-media-based blitz by Envision Financial to seek the public’s help to distribute $250,000 to local charities through #CommentsOfKindness, with a number of other Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows charities also identified and thanked.

“Thank you Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries,” said Brian Smeding.

Meanwhile, Heather Roney said she is thankful for all of the volunteer scouters at 1st Laity View Scout group in Maple Ridge.

“These volunteers do amazing work keeping the youth engaged and excited give back to their community!” Roney said.

Envision Financial, a division of First West Credit Union, and its philanthropic partner, First West Foundation, has launched the second phase of what they call their Simple Generosity program—#CommentsOfKindness.

The program encourages the public to show their appreciation for local charities by nominating them through its Instagram and Facebook channels, explained Susan Byrom, executive director at First West Foundation.

“This year has been a challenging one for our community partners with an increased demand for their services combined with fewer opportunities for traditional, in-person fundraising,” Byrom said.

“This initiative allows us to show our appreciation of the amazing work local charities undertake and is another way we can continue to use our financial cooperative’s organizational strength as a catalyst to help our communities thrive.”

Until July 20, #CommentsOfKindness posts can be shared on Envision Financial’s Facebook page and Instagram account.

Simply comment with a message of thanks along with the name of one registered charity in this area, and First West Foundation will donate $25 to them for the comment, up to $2,500, Byrom explained.

By adding a comment, the registered charity will also get a chance to receive an additional $25,000 donation, with the winner apparently being selected from the organizations that receive the greatest number of eligible comments.

“Our local charities showed incredible resilience over the last year – this is a perfect way to show them how much we value the work they do in the community,” Byrom said.

Since the program began, there has already been more than $47,000 generated for over 300 registered charities. #CommentsOfKindness is part of a million-dollar “Simple Generosity” giving program in 2021.

