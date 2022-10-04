Spandy Andy will be one of the entertainers at a Community Inclusion Barbecue and Party at the Greg Moore Youth Centre. (Marc J Chalifoux Photography/Special to The News)

Community BBQ in Maple Ridge to celebrate inclusion

October is the month of community inclusion

A barbecue and party to celebrate inclusive communities and people with diverse abilities is taking place in Maple Ridge.

The Life After School Transition Committee, LAST, is holding a Community Inclusion Barbecue and Party to celebrate Community Inclusion Month of October.

There will be a free concession including hot dogs, pop, chips, and cookies, put on by the Kiwanis Club of Golden Ears.

There will also be art, music, dancing, and live entertainment with Spandy Andy – an entertainer who sports crazy spandex outfits, and dances to 90’s music from a boombox he carries around, who has travelled the world entertaining people through dance.

According to LAST, the committee is a group of service providers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows that work to support and empower young people with diverse abilities to transition into life after high school by highlighting and promoting resources in the community and celebrating community and economic inclusion.

The event will be taking place from 11:30-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Greg Moore Youth Centre, 11925 Haney Place in Maple Ridge.

The centre is wheelchair accessible by the underground parking lot.

For more information go to lastcommittee.org.

