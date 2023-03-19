Community mourns award-winning Maple Ridge photographer’s death

A Celebration of Life for Reg Mess will be taking place Saturday, March 25

Reg Mess was an award-winning Maple Ridge photographer. A Celebration of Live is scheduled for Saturday, March 25. (Ahmed A. Yousef Facebook/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge community is remembering a master of photography and father who passed away at the end of February.

Reginald Dwayne Mess, Reg to everyone who knew him, was an award-winning photographer and long-time accredited member of both the Professional Photographers of Canada and the United States.

He was one of only a handful of photographers awarded the prestigious degree of Master of Photographic Arts in both countries.

When word of his death started circulating, community members expressed their shock and sadness online.

“I’m in total shock,” said Darlene Hildebrandt.

She had known Mess for more than three decades and he did their family wedding photographs in 2009.

“I can’t believe he’s gone. He was in Edmonton a few years ago and we went for dinner. RIP my friend. The world is a little less bright without you,” she said.

City of Maple Ridge Coun. Ahmed Yousef also expressed his sadness online. He quoted English poet Robert Southey, “The loss of a friend is like that of a limb; time may heal the anguish of the wound, but the loss cannot be repaired.”

“Since learning of your passing my heart has not stopped weeping. I’m lucky to have met you and blessed to have befriended you. Rest now Reg Mess; there’s no more pain, no more suffering. Your love and energy will carry on through all those who were fortunate to have crossed paths with you. We’ll catch up on the other side,” said Yousef.

“In Reg Mess, we’ve lost one of the most community minded gentleman I’ve come across,” added former Maple Ridge mayor Ernie Daykin.

He explained that Mess came into his family’s world as part of the Chamber of Commerce in the late 1990’s.

“His creation of the director’s travelling gallery was amazing even legendary,” said Daykin. He described Mess as someone who was “awesome” to do business with and said his support of the Ridge Meadows Home Show was “legendary”.

OBITUARY: Reginald Dwayne Mess

“Whether I was providing Reg with oak for a project or he was capturing our family in his own unique style, it was always pleasure,” said Daykin.

“So pleased that have two “Messes” gracing the walls of our home …..great reminders of one of the really good guys I’ve been blessed to know. RIP Reg…..you are missed,” he finished.

Mess was born in Saskatchewan in 1962.

He died at the age of 60 on Feb. 25, at Vancouver General Hospital after a battle with leukemia and leaves behind his mother and stepfather, Alma and Emyrs McGill of Tugaske, Saskatchewan; his brother Kelly and and daughter, Mikayla, of Abbotsford.

Mess was predeceased by his brother Rodney in 1985, and father Harrison in 2009.

A Celebration of Life will be taking place on Saturday, March 25, at 1 p.m. at the Ranch Pub and Grill, 21973 132 Ave. in Maple Ridge.

A memorial is also being planned for the summer in Tugaske with a date yet to be announced.

The family are asking that instead of flowers, donations be made for diabetes research at drifcan.com/support.

maple ridge