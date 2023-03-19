Reg Mess was an award-winning Maple Ridge photographer. A Celebration of Live is scheduled for Saturday, March 25. (Ahmed A. Yousef Facebook/Special to The News)

Reg Mess was an award-winning Maple Ridge photographer. A Celebration of Live is scheduled for Saturday, March 25. (Ahmed A. Yousef Facebook/Special to The News)

Community mourns award-winning Maple Ridge photographer’s death

A Celebration of Life for Reg Mess will be taking place Saturday, March 25

The Maple Ridge community is remembering a master of photography and father who passed away at the end of February.

Reginald Dwayne Mess, Reg to everyone who knew him, was an award-winning photographer and long-time accredited member of both the Professional Photographers of Canada and the United States.

He was one of only a handful of photographers awarded the prestigious degree of Master of Photographic Arts in both countries.

When word of his death started circulating, community members expressed their shock and sadness online.

“I’m in total shock,” said Darlene Hildebrandt.

She had known Mess for more than three decades and he did their family wedding photographs in 2009.

“I can’t believe he’s gone. He was in Edmonton a few years ago and we went for dinner. RIP my friend. The world is a little less bright without you,” she said.

City of Maple Ridge Coun. Ahmed Yousef also expressed his sadness online. He quoted English poet Robert Southey, “The loss of a friend is like that of a limb; time may heal the anguish of the wound, but the loss cannot be repaired.”

“Since learning of your passing my heart has not stopped weeping. I’m lucky to have met you and blessed to have befriended you. Rest now Reg Mess; there’s no more pain, no more suffering. Your love and energy will carry on through all those who were fortunate to have crossed paths with you. We’ll catch up on the other side,” said Yousef.

“In Reg Mess, we’ve lost one of the most community minded gentleman I’ve come across,” added former Maple Ridge mayor Ernie Daykin.

He explained that Mess came into his family’s world as part of the Chamber of Commerce in the late 1990’s.

“His creation of the director’s travelling gallery was amazing even legendary,” said Daykin. He described Mess as someone who was “awesome” to do business with and said his support of the Ridge Meadows Home Show was “legendary”.

OBITUARY: Reginald Dwayne Mess

“Whether I was providing Reg with oak for a project or he was capturing our family in his own unique style, it was always pleasure,” said Daykin.

“So pleased that have two “Messes” gracing the walls of our home …..great reminders of one of the really good guys I’ve been blessed to know. RIP Reg…..you are missed,” he finished.

Mess was born in Saskatchewan in 1962.

He died at the age of 60 on Feb. 25, at Vancouver General Hospital after a battle with leukemia and leaves behind his mother and stepfather, Alma and Emyrs McGill of Tugaske, Saskatchewan; his brother Kelly and and daughter, Mikayla, of Abbotsford.

Mess was predeceased by his brother Rodney in 1985, and father Harrison in 2009.

A Celebration of Life will be taking place on Saturday, March 25, at 1 p.m. at the Ranch Pub and Grill, 21973 132 Ave. in Maple Ridge.

A memorial is also being planned for the summer in Tugaske with a date yet to be announced.

The family are asking that instead of flowers, donations be made for diabetes research at drifcan.com/support.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge Secondary class of ‘73 planning reunion
Next story
PHOTOS: Maple Ridge flower shop hosts Irish dancers for St. Patrick’s Day

Just Posted

Sandra Taylor (centre) hosted a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at her Westgate Flower Garden shop on March 17, which featured Irish dancing, free desserts, a prize raffle, and a motivational speaker. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Maple Ridge flower shop hosts Irish dancers for St. Patrick’s Day

Reg Mess was an award-winning Maple Ridge photographer. A Celebration of Live is scheduled for Saturday, March 25. (Ahmed A. Yousef Facebook/Special to The News)
Community mourns award-winning Maple Ridge photographer’s death

The class of 1973 at Maple Ridge Secondary School. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Secondary class of ‘73 planning reunion

A family skate in memory of Joe Legassic is coming up in support of the Barracudas. (Special to The News)
Memorial skate for beloved Maple Ridge hockey coach

Pop-up banner image