Community rallies behind nurse after horse riding accident

Keya Milaire suffered cracked ribs, a broken back and fractured pelvis when the horse she was riding became spooked and flipped backwards on May 24. Submitted photo

A young nurse has found herself trapped in a hospital bed after suffering debilitating injuries in a horse riding accident.

Keya Milaire was exercising a horse for a friend on May 24, when the horse became spooked, flipped backwards and fell on top of her.

She suffered two cracked ribs, broke her back in two places and fractured both sides of her pelvis, causing it to detach from her spine. She then had to wait 25 minutes alone until air ambulance arrived and transported her to Royal Columbian Hospital.

To help her recovery, close family friend Crystal Bailey has organized a GoFundMe page to cover the costs of Milaire’s rent, car payments, hospital wifi and other bills while she spends the next eight to 12 weeks immobilized with 24 hour nursing care.

“If you know Keya, you know she loves the outdoors, riding horses, hiking, working out and taking her dog Hazel on puppy play dates,” the GoFundMe says.

“She was just about to do the Tough Mudder in Whistler and she was well on her way to being an ‘independent woman.’ She’s a loving, selfless person and has proved this by becoming an amazing nurse who cares deeply for others.”

In a social media post, Milaire said she is thankful for the support.

“I find it incredible that people all over, my best friends, strangers and colleagues, who have their own daily struggles have gone out of their way to help me,” she wrote.

“From sending money to my go fund me, which will help immensely with financial obligations and new found expenses, positive messages in cards, person, or on Facebook, taking care of my baby beagle or even just sharing my story just make me feel so loved. It all means so much to me and I know I could never repay all of you for your kindness.”

For more on the GoFundMe, click here.



