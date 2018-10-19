Community rallies to help Maple Ridge mother fighting cancer

A GoFundMe page has been created for a Maple Ridge family whose mother is fighting cancer a second time.

Nicole Barley-Jarvie a loving wife and mother. Her daughters Isla and Irelynn are nine and four years old, respectively.

In October 2017, Nicole was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Throughout her invasive treatments, procedures and surgeries, Nicole fought and the family stayed optimistic.

In May, Nicole was told she beat the disease.

Although the cancer was gone, Nicole was still not well and having complications.

Then this month, as Nicole’s pain had worsened, the family learned that the cervical cancer was back and had spread to her pancreas and spine.

“This time around, the cancer is likely uncurable,” says the GoFundMe page, created by Shannon Kari, on behalf of Chris Jarvie.

Nicole will be starting chemotherapy. She will also be starting radiation soon.

“We are hoping the radiation will help alleviate some of her pain. Our hope is for Nicole to get some stability and quality of life so that she can make memories that will last Chris, Isla and Irelynn a lifetime.”

The campaign hopes to collect $25,000. As of Friday, $13,125 had been raised.

“All funds generated through the campaign will be used at the discretion of Chris and Nicole. Your generosity may be used for the following: a family trip to Disneyland; getting Nicole the best possible care; allowing Chris to stay at home and care for Nicole, Isla and Irelynn; supporting the extra costs that go along with having an illness,” such as gas, parking fees, bills, medications, and childcare).

“We can not cure Nicole, but together, as a community, we can certainly lessen the financial burden and make her dreams of taking her girls to the happiest place on earth a reality. Thank you for helping the Barley- Jarvie family during this difficult time. All donations are greatly appreciated.”