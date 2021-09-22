Contest for student chefs using B.C. grown ingredients

A search for student chefs it taking place in the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district.

For the second annual Field to Fork Challenge, students in Grades 4 to 12 are being invited to submit cooking videos using B.C.-grown, healthy ingredients in their recipes for the chance to win cash prizes.

There are four categories: B.C. Junior-Level Students Grades 4 to 7; B.C. Senior-Level Students Grades 8 to 12; 4-H B.C. Junior Members; and 4-H B.C. Senior Members.

Ten cash prizes will be awarded in each category – $400 for first place, $300 for second, $200 for third and $100 each for fourth to 10th place.

Winners will be selected based on recipe choices, their use of B.C. ingredients, evidence of thorough study, food and kitchen safety, and presentation.

Top-placing entrants will again be able to attend the annual virtual cooking conference that will be led by B.C. Agriculture In The Classroom, (BCAITC), celebrity Chef Randle, culinary arts instructor at Maple Ridge Secondary School.

Last year twenty winners were invited to attend the Field To Fork Challenge Virtual Conference in November where they learned about apples, cranberries, and pork through virtual farm tours, activities and farmer interviews. They also made a Kale Caesar Salad with Craisins, Bacon Penne Alfredo, and Apple Blondie with Chef Randle.

READ MORE: Money running out for fresh fruit, vegetables, milk in B.C. schools

Last years winners created recipes like the Hungry Hiker Skillet, Turkey Stuffed Zucchini Boats, and Rhubarb Strawberry Pie.

Winners will also have a chance to have their recipes published in the Field To Fork recipe book that will be available online and in print.

The 2021 Field to Fork Challenge is a joint initiative of 4-H B.C. and B.C. Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation with the support of the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Fisheries.

ALSO: Engaging youth key to sustainable future in agriculture, says B.C. teacher

Students have until Sept. 30 to submit their a registration package that can be submitted on the BCAITC website.

This years conference takes place Nov. 13.

For more information on Field to Fork submissions, contact Lauren Best at 4-H BC at Lauren.Best@gov.bc.ca.

maple ridgePitt Meadows