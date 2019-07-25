Countdown begins to the Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games

July marks the one-year countdown until Maple Ridge hosts the 2020 BC Summer Games, bringing 2,784 athletes, 549 coaches and 365 officials competing in 18 sports.

Maple Ridge sports fields, aquatic centre and school gyms will come alive with sport for the 32nd BC Summer Games, held July 23 to 26, 2020.

The Games create community spirit and build legacies that benefit the host city for years to come, said Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games president Mike Keenan.

“The Games provide an opportunity for the people of Maple Ridge to come together to showcase their little area of the province while creating new friendships and working relationships along the way,” said Keenan.

“I’ve been a resident of Maple Ridge for almost 50 years and an event such as this has already opened my eyes to things about my community.”

Visitors will not only be exposed to the natural beauty of Maple Ridge, they will also visit and support local businesses, added Keenan.

“The community can’t help but benefit from such an opportunity.”

According to the BC Games Society’s analysis of other Games, the economic benefit can be around $2 million for the host city.

The BC Summer Games provides a competitive multi-sport environment that supports the development of athletes, coaches, and officials as they move on to higher levels of competition.

“Maple Ridge has no shortage of [skilled] people and a very talented and diverse Board of Directors is now in place to take on this challenge,” said Keenan, who is a retired high school principal and participated in previous Games as an athlete and coach.

The BC Games Society will be hosting a community event in January 2020 to recruit volunteers.

“Previous Games here in Maple Ridge have left behind improvements to facilities that may not have been made otherwise. You will see something similar in 2020,” said Keenan.

Maple Ridge previously hosted the BC Summer Games in 1983 and co-hosted the Games with Pitt Meadows in 1998.



