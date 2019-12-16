CP Holiday Train spreads music magic to Maple Ridge

Thousands turned out to watch the CP’s colourful Holiday Train pull into the Port Haney Wharf station Monday evening.

Three-time Juno award winner and winner of 19 Canadian Country Music Awards, Terri Clark, performed for the crowd gathered in front of the Billy Miner Pub.

She was joined on stage by Dallas Smith, the 2019 CCMA Entertainer of the Year.

The CP Holiday Train raises money locally for the Friends In Need Food Bank.

The Maple Ridge Fire Department presented a cheque of $16,127 for the food bank and a representative for the CP Holiday Train presented a cheque for an additional $7,000.

Since its inaugural journey in 1999 the Holiday Train has raised more than $15.8 million and collected around two million kilograms of food for food banks across the United States and Canada.

There are two trains every year. The U.S. train left Montreal on Nov. 25 and featured artists Alan Doyle and Beautiful Band who performed in communities in New York and southern Ontario. Artists Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott joined the tour in Chicago and finished the train’s journey with a final show in Gleichen, Alberta.

The Canadian train left Montreal on Nov. 26 and travelled west to Vancouver. Maple Ridge’s own Madeline Merlo along with Scott Helman performed concerts from Montreal to Calgary. Clark and Smith joined the tour in Calgary.

The train rolled into Maple Ridge at around 7:50 p.m. and rolled out at 8:30 p.m. to make a stop in Pitt Meadows at the corner of Harris and Advent Roads.

CP Holiday train at Port Haney Wharf Monday evening. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

